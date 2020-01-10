Valtteri Bottas Laughs Out Loud After Daniel Ricciardo Breaks Wind In F1 Presser; Watch

It is well known in Formula 1 circles that Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo has arguably the best sense of humour amongst all his compatriots. He is known to use every trick in the book to make the atmosphere lively amongst all the drivers. Recently, a video surfaced of Daniel Ricciardo sending his fellow Grand Prix driver Valtteri Bottas into fits of giggles by breaking wind during a press conference.

Valtteri Bottas reveals that Daniel Ricciardo farted

Also Read | 'I Had To Risk It,' Says Valtteri Bottas After Mexico Horror Crash

You can take the man out of Finland 🇫🇮



But you can't stop @ValtteriBottas showing off his rally skills! pic.twitter.com/wxLfveMFoP — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2019

Also Read | F1, Japanese GP: Valtteri Bottas Fends Off Sebastian Vettel

The video from the 2017 Singapore Grand Prix shows Valtteri Bottas about to answer a question but instead, he struggles to keep a straight face. According to reports, Daniel Ricciardo had let a fart fly just as Valtteri Bottas was about to answer the question. While the microphones did not catch the sound, the Mercedes driver did not miss it.

Also Read | Valtteri Bottas Stuns Team-mate Lewis Hamilton To Win The 2019 Australian Grand Prix

Also Read | Abu Dhabi GP: Watch Daniel Ricciardo's Renault Catch Fire During Practice Session

Valtteri Bottas reveal the story

As reported by various media outlets, Daniel Ricciardo was suffering from flatulence and could not help but relieve himself during the presser. Even Lewis Hamilton farted during the press conference. Poor Valtteri Bottas had to bear the brunt of sitting next to two competitive men and the hilarity of the situation made him lose his composure. He couldn’t stop giggling. Between fits of laughter, he managed to tell the waiting scribes that his friend just let a fart fly. Later, a sheepish Hamilton apologised to Valtteri Bottas for distracting him.

Also Read | Hamilton Unsure He Can Catch Ferrari, Bottas More Confident

2019 is a year I will never forget. I can’t describe how it felt to win a 6th world title. I feel your love #TeamLH from all over the world and I want to end the year by saying a massive thank you for your support 🙏🏾 Sending lots of love and positive energy to you all for 2020. pic.twitter.com/mgQJ0bxmg9 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 31, 2019

(Image Credit: Valtteri Boltas Twitter handle)