Amir Khan Could Quit Boxing After Coronavirus Pandemic Leaves Him Away From Young Son

other sports

COVID-19: Amir Khan is reportedly considering retirement from boxing after the coronavirus pandemic has left him out of the ring for a long period of time.

Amir Khan

Former unified light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan is considering retirement at the age of 33 due to the global outbreak of deadly coronavirus pandemic. Fans have not seen Amir Khan boxing since last July when he went on to knock out Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia and claim the 34th victory of his professional boxing career. However, looking at the current scenario, Amir Khan is unsure over whether he will be able to return in the near future and he is planning to hang up his gloves soon.

Also Read | Amir Khan boxing: Amir Khan Offers Four-storey Building To Solve NHS Bed Crisis Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Amir Khan boxing: Amir Khan considering retirement due to coronavirus pandemic

During an interview with The Mirror, Amir Khan revealed that he is currently confused about boxing again, as the coronavirus pandemic has forced him to cancel all his in-ring plans for the near future. According to the former champion, he has done financially well throughout his career and does not want to ruin his legacy by stepping inside the ring for one more fight. However, he is yet to call hang up his gloves as Amir Khan wants to see his physical shape after a full training camp and then take the final decision about considering retirement.

“Even if I feel I cannot do it anymore, I can walk away knowing I have done everything. My love for boxing is still there and I love boxing to bits. But until I see how I feel after a long, hard, gruelling camp, then I won't know for sure.” said Amir Khan.

Also Read | Coronavirus lockdown: Tyson Fury Advises Countrymen To Stay Home During UK Lockdown Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

In response to the coronavirus pandemic hitting the UK, Amir Khan has donated his four-storey building to the NHS in order to resolve the bed-space crisis for patients. According to reports, the increasing cases of the coronavirus pandemic shortened the capacity of NHS and the former world champion boxer came to their rescue. Amir Khan revealed the news through his social media handles.

Amir Khan boxing: A look at Amir Khan boxing at his best

Also Read | After Deontay Wilder, Triple H Blames His Loss To Daniel Bryan On His Heavy Entrance Suit

Also Read | Amir Khan boxing: You Win Sometimes, Other Times You Learn: Vijender Singh On Boxing, Politics And Fatherhood

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Amir Khan)

