Amir Khan Could Quit Boxing After Coronavirus Pandemic Leaves Him Away From Young Son

Former unified light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan is considering retirement at the age of 33 due to the global outbreak of deadly coronavirus pandemic. Fans have not seen Amir Khan boxing since last July when he went on to knock out Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia and claim the 34th victory of his professional boxing career. However, looking at the current scenario, Amir Khan is unsure over whether he will be able to return in the near future and he is planning to hang up his gloves soon.

Amir Khan boxing: Amir Khan considering retirement due to coronavirus pandemic

During an interview with The Mirror, Amir Khan revealed that he is currently confused about boxing again, as the coronavirus pandemic has forced him to cancel all his in-ring plans for the near future. According to the former champion, he has done financially well throughout his career and does not want to ruin his legacy by stepping inside the ring for one more fight. However, he is yet to call hang up his gloves as Amir Khan wants to see his physical shape after a full training camp and then take the final decision about considering retirement.

“Even if I feel I cannot do it anymore, I can walk away knowing I have done everything. My love for boxing is still there and I love boxing to bits. But until I see how I feel after a long, hard, gruelling camp, then I won't know for sure.” said Amir Khan.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic hitting the UK, Amir Khan has donated his four-storey building to the NHS in order to resolve the bed-space crisis for patients. According to reports, the increasing cases of the coronavirus pandemic shortened the capacity of NHS and the former world champion boxer came to their rescue. Amir Khan revealed the news through his social media handles.

I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time. I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to the @NHSuk to help people affected by the coronavirus. Pls keep safe. pic.twitter.com/MSpaEwPFuw — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) March 25, 2020

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Amir Khan)