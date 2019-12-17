Vijender Singh Reveals What His Coach Said Before Winning The 2008 Olympics Bronze Medal

India’s only Olympic medalist in boxing, Vijender Singh on Monday recalled an incident regarding his conversation with his coach GS Sandhu, which took place before he won the bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. While speaking during an event, he spoke about Sandhu's words for him on the eve of the big match. On August 22, 2008, Vijender Singh lost his semi-final bout at the Olympics. However, he created history by becoming the first Indian pugilist to win a medal at the world's biggest multi-sport spectacle.

Also Read: Vijender Lauds IOC Decision To Ban Russia From Tokyo Olympics For Dope Offences

Vijender Singh reveals what GS Sandhu said during 2008 Beijing Olympics

Recalling the whole event, Vijender said that India boxing coach GS Sandhu entered the changing room, looking extremely tensed. Sandhu said that if Indian boxers didn't win a medal there, it would not put the country in a positive light when they returned to India. He reminded the boxing team that India had already won two medals, Abhinav Bindra having won the gold in shooting and Sushil Kumar won bronze in wrestling. However, Vijender kept his calm and assured Sandhu that India will be going home with another medal as he was confident of winning the bronze medal bout.

Also Read: Vijender Singh Delighted With His 12-0 Streak, Thanks Fans For Support

Vijender Singh wants to be part of the Tokyo Olympics

Earlier, Vijender Singh had said that he remains hopeful of taking part in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo but admitted that he might not meet all the requirements of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). While speaking to the media, he had said that he will try his best to reach the Tokyo Olympics but there are many terms and conditions. Vijender added that one has to stay in the national camp for 2-2.5 months and a number of other formalities are involved in that. He admitted that presently, it is difficult for him to fulfill all those conditions and only believes in straight talk.

Also Read: Tyson Fury Praises Vijender Singh, Expects Him To Win World Title

Vijender Singh on Russia receiving a doping ban

Recently, Vijender Singh had strongly backed the International Olympic Council and World Anti Doping Agency's decision on Monday to ban Russia for 4 years for repeated doping offences committed in the last few years. Vijender also took a pot shot at the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) for appointing its brand ambassador against doping. "Yes sportspersons like Sushil could have been a better choice but why the need for an ambassador I fail to understand. I have heard of IOA and Federations Ambassadors, not of NADA. But Suniel Shetty is a fit person for the job," Vijender signed off.

Also Read: Vijender Singh's #Faceappchallenge Calls For Immediate Attention