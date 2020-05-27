Vince McMahon Claims He's Not The 'bad Guy' After XFL Bankruptcy Saga

The Vince McMahon XFL bankruptcy news came as a shock to fans earlier this month. The WWE mogul announced that the league would be shut down with immediate notice early in May after running into major losses due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. However, there were rumours from within the federation that Vince McMahon filed for XFL bankruptcy only to avoid paying his staff and players their weekly wages in the middle of the pandemic. The former XFL owner has now come out to rubbish such claims while filing the deposition in the ongoing bankruptcy case.

Former XFL owner Vince McMahon says he won't bid for the league in the future

In a filing today in bankruptcy court, Vince McMahon said he will not be a bidder for the XFL. The unsecured creditors committee had previously objected to the proceedings, saying McMahon was trying to rig the process to buy back the league without fully paying back debtors. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) May 26, 2020

Vince McMahon claims he's not the 'bad guy' after XFL filed for bankruptcy

While filing for a deposition in the XFL bankruptcy case, Vince McMahon claimed that he did not manipulate the league into bankruptcy. He further went on to add that he will not bid for the league in the future. Vince McMahon was quoted by The Athletic as saying, “I don't know why that's out there, making me out to be the bad guy, [that] I'm going to buy the XFL back for pennies on the dollar, basically. That helped me move into the direction of, ‘I'm not going to be a bidder, not going to have anything to do with it.’ I do hope that someone will pay a lot of money for it, and I do hope that it will survive.” McMahon admitted in Tuesday’s court filing that he initially reserved the right to bid, but was prevented from doing so by last week’s court ruling.

XFL owner Vince McMahon accused of lowering league price through bankruptcy

The deposition filing further revealed that “The bid procedures are designed to ensure that McMahon can acquire the debtor at a fire-sale price with third parties having little or no meaningful opportunity to do the diligence required to ensure a fair process.” Vince McMahon dismissed claims that he would try to buy the league in the future.

