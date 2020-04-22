Oliver Luck Sues Vince McMahon For Wrongful Termination Of XFL Contract Post Bankruptcy

WWE CEO Vince McMahon has been grabbing headlines for a variety of reasons over the past few weeks. After finding a loophole that qualifies WWE as an essential business the tycoon kept the show running despite the displeasure of the wrestlers on board. He was also appointed to an advisory panel by US President Donald Trump to discuss the possibility of resuming American sports amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus pandemic also saw the rebooted XFL file for bankruptcy post cancellation of the league and commissioner Oliver Luck has sued Vince McMahon citing wrongful termination. Here's a look at the Oliver Luck lawsuit in response to the XFL bankruptcy.

Oliver Luck sues Vince McMahon for wrongful termination

Oliver Luck is a well-regarded sports administrator and was appointed as XFL commissioner on a multi-year contract. The damages sought in the Oliver Luck lawsuit are unspecified, however, according to reports, Luck signed a five-year contract worth between $20-$25 million when the league launched in 2019. The Oliver Luck lawsuit is heavily censored to protect confidential contract information.

Oliver Luck sues Vince McMahon: What happened to XFL? XFL bankruptcy case

WWE CEO Vince McMahon re-launched a rebooted XFL 19 years after it's initial launch. The XFL was an eight-team American football league divided equally between the East and West divisions and operated after the NFL season's conclusion. The XFL operated as a single entity with all teams owned by the league, unlike other professional leagues where individual franchisees have individual owners. XFL drew solid TV ratings early on and boasted of broadcast deals with ESPN and Fox. So, what happened to XFL? The 2020 XFL season was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic midway through its return season. It suspended operations and laid off its employees late last week.

Oliver Luck sues Vince McMahon: Did XFL terminate Luck's contract a day before bankruptcy?

The Oliver Luck lawsuit claims that the XFL terminated the commissioner's contract a day before filing for bankruptcy on April 9. The lawsuit against McMahon indicates an appeal in the bankruptcy court to reject many executive contracts, and the court agreed, which is part of why Luck is suing Vince directly. Vince McMahon had earlier pledge to fund XFL 2.0 with his own money which is another reason for the Oliver Luck lawsuit according to Darren Rovell of Action Network. However, sports lawyer Darren Heitner did not seem optimistic about Oliver Luck's chances considering he did not have a contract with McMahon directly.

