Vinesh Phogat Recovers From COVID-19 Infection Within A Week Of Testing Positive

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has recovered from COVID-19 infection just within a week of testing positive for the virus. The Khel Ratan awardee took to social media to announce that she underwent a second test, the result for which came negative on Tuesday, September 1.

Vinesh Phogat had tested positive for COVID-19 right before the virtual ceremony and was unable to attend it. The wrestler expressed her happiness on recovering from the infection and informed that she will continue to remain in isolation as a precautionary measure.

I underwent a second COVID-19 test yesterday and am happy to report that I have received a negative result. While this is great news, I will be remaining in isolation as a precautionary measure. A big thank you to everyone for your prayers 😊🙏 — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) September 1, 2020

WFI expresses displeasure

Vinesh Phogat had tested positive in Sonepat, Haryana a few days before the National Sports Awards ceremony. The Asian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist had been training at her village in Sonepat with coach Om Prakash and had declined to attend the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) national camp for the women wrestlers in Lucknow.

As per reports, WFI announced the national women's camp last week but Vinesh Phogat had expressed her concerns about travelling to the camp and insisted on continuing her training at home. The WFI had expressed displeasure over Phogat's decision saying that they were unaware of the kind of facilities available at her village and reiterated that the camp was being held for the benefit of the wrestlers.

