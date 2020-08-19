Rohit Raju Captures The X-Division Championship At IMPACT Wrestling Emergence Night One

On the opening night of IMPACT Wrestling Emergence, Rohit Raju defeated TJP and Chris Bey in a Triple-Threat match to be crowned the new X-Division Champion. Rohit Raju won the title by backstabbing his former friend Chris Bey and hitting him with a double stomp. The X-Division Championship match between the three superstars was overwhelmingly well-received by the fans, with many claiming that they can't wait to see what IMPACT Wrestling does with the Rohit Raju vs Chris Bey storyline going forward.

IMPACT Wrestling results: How the Rohit Raju vs Chris Bey vs TJP feud began

After Chris Bey became the new X-Division Champion at Slammiversary, Rohit Raju began antagonising TJP and somehow made him challenge Chris Bey for the title. The Desi Hitman then went to the champion and asked him to include him in the championship match, so that he could help Bey defeat TJP and retain his title. A week later, Chris Bey agreed to include Rohit Raju in the X-Division Championship match and IMPACT Wrestling went on to make the Triple-Threat match official. After the announcement, Rohit Raju gained Chris Bey’s trust by slamming TJP and his tag-team partner Fallah Bahh.

IMPACT Wrestling results: Rohit Raju betrays Chris Bey, wins the X-Division Championship

Early on, Rohit Raju joined Chris Bey in delivering a two-on-one beatdown on the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. TJP soon fought back and trapped both his opponents in the submission hold. However, Chris Bey broke free and started attacking TJP. Moments later, Bey accidentally wiped Raju out, making it a more traditional one-on-one encounter. TJP delivered a Tombstone Piledriver to the champion and started climbing the ropes, but Rohit Raju returned and attacked him from behind.

TJP got back up and showed off his impressive in-ring skills as he countered and reversed everything thrown his way by either opponent. Rohit Raju tried to fight back with a cannonball, but TJP moved and went after Chris Bey. Bey took down TJP with a torture rack DDT, but the challenger answered with a modified Codebreaker. TJP again trapped the champion in his submission hold, but Rohit Raju prevented the champion from tapping out. Raju then betrayed the champ as he delivered a double stomp to Bey to win the bout and secure his first X-Division Championship.

Image credits: IMPACT Wrestling/Twitter