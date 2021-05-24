Vinesh Phogat To Receive Additional ₹20.21 Lakh From Indian Government; Here Is Why

Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) approved a grant of ₹20.21 lakh for Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat last week. The former Asian Games gold medallist winner secured her Olympic berth in the women's 53 kg freestyle event during the 2019 World Wrestling Championships. So, why did Vinesh Phogat receive the additional sum of money ahead of the Tokyo Olympics? The Tokyo Olympics will take place from Friday, 23 July 2021 – Sunday, 8 August 2021 after the marquee event was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Why did Vinesh Phogat receive the additional grant ahead of the Tokyo Olympics?

The MOC of SAI approved the grant of ₹20.21 lakh for Vinesh Phogat to train in Europe. The 26-year old Haryana wrestler will be based in Budapest, Hungary, until June 9 and will also compete in the World Ranking Series from June 9 to 13 in Poland. Previously, Phogat had received financial assistance of ₹1.13 crore from Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for international exposure.

Medal number 8 from the Asian Championships in the bag🥇 Preparations heading in the right direction. Great to be competing on the Asian stage again ☺️ Now time to refocus and kick-off another intense phase of training! 💪 pic.twitter.com/1jPApNY3XE — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) April 16, 2021

Meanwhile, the MOC also approved a five-week international exposure tour for the national men's double scull rowing team of Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat. The duo qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and will be given an opportunity to train in Portugal from June 1 after ₹21 lakh was approved for them. Other Tokyo Olympics Indian athletes to receive financial assistance from the Indian government also included tennis players Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna. The Vinesh Phogat career had got all the more attention following the success of the Dangal film back in 2016, which showcased the journey of the Phogat family in Indian wrestling.

Sushil Kumar arrest

While the Vinesh Phogat career is one that Indians can be proud of, the same cannot be said for Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar. The two-time Olympic medal winner was recently arrested in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case after weeks of absconding. According to the special CP Special Cell Neeraj Thakur, Sushil Kumar was arrested in Delhi on Sunday morning along with associate Ajay Kumar in the murder of 23-year-old junior wrestler Sagar Rana.

The Sushil Kumar arrest came a day after the Delhi court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea given the serious charges (including murder) that had been pressed against him. Fearing arrest, Kumar moved the Rohini court in Delhi on May 17 seeking anticipatory bail. The Delhi Police had issued a non-bailable warrant for the absconding wrestler and had also announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for any information on his whereabouts. Meanwhile, a reward of ₹50,000 was also announced for his associate Jay.