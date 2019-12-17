Washington Nationals Willing To Offer Josh Donaldson Bumper 4-year, $90 Million Contract

The MLB off-season has seen a lot of essential trades happen including record deals for Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg and Zack Wheeler. While the Washington Nationals managed to buy back Stephen Strasburg, they could not hold onto Anthony Rendon, who joined the Los Angeles Angels, winning a whopping 7-year, $245 million deal. The Washington Nationals are now looking at Josh Donaldson as a potential replacement for Rendon at third base.

Washington Nationals to offer Josh Donaldson $90 million contract?

The #Nats continue to go hard after Josh Donaldson, willing to pay $90-plus million for four years. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 16, 2019

The defending champions are looking to fill the void created by Anthony Rendon’s departure to the Angels and are willing to add veteran Josh Donaldson to their ranks. According to multiple American media reports, the Washington Nationals are willing to offer a 4-year deal worth $90 million to secure Josh Donaldson’s signature. The offer shows that the Nationals mean business, considering that the 34-year old Donaldson is way past his prime at third base.

Washington Nationals' deal to throw off Atlanta Braves and other competitors?

According to reports, multiple MLB franchises have been chasing Josh Donaldson’s signature after Anthony Rendon's trade to the Angels. Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals are all interested in adding Donaldson to their rosters, but Washington Nationals' $90 million offer is likely to throw others off the race. Donaldson bounced back after a disappointing 2018 season, helping the Braves to the playoffs as National League East champions and slashed .259/.379/.521 with 37 home runs and 94 RBI. He clearly showed enough to garner significant interest this off-season and the Washington Nationals are doing what they can to make sure he is in the Nationals uniform for the 2020 season.

