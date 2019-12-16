Anthony Rendon Takes Dig At Rivals LA Dodgers' 'Hollywood' Life During LA Angels Unveiling

The 2019 MLB Winter Meetings saw a lot of high-profile moves happen. One of which was Anthony Rendon’s 7-year, $245 million trade to Los Angeles Angels. The LA Dodgers were also keen on Rendon’s signature but a difference in club atmosphere was decisive for the former Washington Nationals player.

We finally caved to the ANNOUNCE RENDON mentions.



Welcome to the #Angels, @Anthonyrendon_6! pic.twitter.com/Z9s3uHokNy — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) December 14, 2019

Also Read: Anthony Rendon Net Worth, Salary And Contract Details With Los Angeles Angels

LA Angels' new recruit Anthony Rendon takes a dig at rivals LA Dodgers

Los Angeles Angels unveiled Anthony Rendon with an introductory press conference and Rendon took no time in adjusting to the rivalry. Anthony Rendon took a dig at the Dodgers saying that he and his family would not fit into the ‘Hollywood lifestyle’ of the Dodgers. He said that he and his family prefer a quiet lifestyle and a move to the Angels helps Anthony Rendon, his wife and kids to enjoy South California without the Los Angeles spotlight.

Also Read: LA Dodgers Never In For Anthony Rendon Or Cover-up After Rivals Angels Signed Him?

Dodgers fans react to Anthony Rendon's comments on Twitter

While Anthony Rendon meant no harm with his comments while also adding that Dodgers are a team he will always consider. He said that the Dodgers a perennial playoff side and it's just that he and his family prefer a low-key lifestyle that stopped him from moving to his current rivals. But the Dodgers fans did not take Rendon’s comments well and took to Twitter to react to Rendon’s press conference. The Dodgers fans used the #HollywoodLifestyle to take a dig at their rivals Angels’ new signing Anthony Rendon.

Also Read: MLB Trade Rumours: Anthony Rendon Inks Whopping $245 Million Deal With Los Angeles Angels

This guy wears a tuxedo romper to play ping pong. So Hollywood. #HollywoodLifestyle pic.twitter.com/6eKCl5BQEi — Diana “Baby Yoda Santa Hat” G (@trojanchick99) December 14, 2019

So he went 10 miles down the road. — Dick Beaver (@DickBeaver2) December 14, 2019

Nobody told him the Angels were in Los Angeles? — Mark Whicker (@MWhicker03LANG) December 14, 2019

Also Read: MLB Trade Rumours: Diamondbacks Sign Up Star Pitcher Madison Bumgarner For $85 Million