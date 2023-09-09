WWE SmackDown Results: Judgment Day makes surprise collaboration with Roman Reigns' aide

Following the WWE Payback pay-per-view the attention shifted again to the weekly shows and after a riveting action on Monday Night Raw it was the turn of Friday Night SmackDown to take over. So, what happened this week? let's find out.

3 things you need to know

This edition of WWE SmackDown saw Jimmy Uso and AJ Styles in the main event

LA Knight and Austin Theory squared off on the show

The Judgment Day took on the Brawling Brutes

The premier focus on the night was yet again on Judgment Day. Finn Balor and Damien Priest took on the team of The Brawling Brutes. LA Knight was Austin Theory have renewed their rivalry. AJ Styles was in the main event along with Jimmy Uso.

WWE SmackDown results

Charlotte Flair and Shotzi vs. Damage CTRL: The Queen and Shotzi kicked off the WWE SmackDown with a win over Bayley and Women's Champion Ivo Sky. Following the match, Sky had a staredown with a returning Asuka.

LA Knight vs. Austin Theory: A verbal spat between LA Knight, Austin Theory, and Grayson Waller made the way for the fight between the former two. The duo showed great chemistry, and in the end, LA Knight prevailed.

Butch and Ridge Holland vs. Damian Priest and Finn Balor: The tag team match between the Brawling Brutes and the Judgment Day was the match of the night. Some high-flying action took place in the squared circle which ended in Balor and Priest reigning supreme.

AJ Styles vs. Jimmy Uso: In the main event the Phenomenal squared off against Jimmy Uso. It was an even encounter which also saw the presence of Solo Sikoa. However, Styles won via a phenomenal forearm. Following the match, Balor and Priest got hold of Styles and delivered him to Sikoa to feed.

A total of four matches took place this week. As things have transpired, next week, Solo Sikoa and AJ Styles may face each other in the main event.