The Rock stuns Themba Gorimbo, shares touching moment after MMA fighter's maiden UFC win

While he has become a big Hollywood star but Dwayne the Rock Johnson still carries a great sense of humility. The former WWE champion recently flew to Miami to pay a surprise visit to a UFC fighter. Moved by his story The Rock earlier made a promise to come in touch with the MMA professional and kept his word by dropping in the fighter facility in Miami.

3 things you need to know

The Rock flew to Miami to meet UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo

Gorimbo made his UFC debut at Vegas 73

Gorimbo is a native of Zimbabwe

Also Read | 'You should quit': Cody Rhodes recalls why Dusty Rhodes wanted him to quit WWE

The Rock promises to 'help' Themba Gorimbo

The Rock took time off from his busy schedule to meet Themba Gorimbo, who before UFC Vegas 73, had only $7.49 in his bank account. Victory at the vent though ensured an incoming in the account, however, along came a surprise for the Gorimbo. Upon knowing the plight of the individual, the Rock announced his support to Gorimbo on social media and recently paid him a visit to extend further assurance.

This is f’n crazy to see and brings back many emotions and memories.

$7.49 in this fighter’s bank account.

I once had $7 bucks too. I’ve been there on that grind.

Got your back, brother. I’ll help.

You got this. I’ll be in touch @TheAnswerMMA #hardestworkersintheroom https://t.co/C2gn1j7OQF — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 10, 2023

Also Read | Brace Yourself WWE Fans! Massive feud set to ignite at SummerSlam 2023

The Rock meets Themba Gorimbo

The Rock expressed the desire to meet Themba Gorimbo, look him in the eyes, shake his hand, and hug him. The Motivated Rock made the move and gave the MMA fighter the biggest surprise of his life, and that might not be it. According to reports, Johnson even gifted him a fully furnished house in Miami. The Zimbabwean fighter competes in the UFC welterweight division. He lost his mother at the tender age of nine and his father at the age of 13. While illegally digging for diamonds, he was arrested and mauled by police dogs and still carries scars from the attack. Here's the endearing video of the meeting.

We’ve never met but I had to fly to Miami to look this man @TheAnswerMMA in the eyes, hug him and shake his hand. I’ve been moved & motivated by his story ❤️



He recently won his first fight in the @ufc.



He had $7 bucks in his bank account when he won.



He sleeps on a couch in… pic.twitter.com/8QIDa7PJTY — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 27, 2023

What are your thoughts on this moving act of The Rock? Let us know in the comments.