WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Releases Video In Response To Wrestlers' Protest-WATCH

Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has reacted to the sexual harassment allegations, labeled against him by several top wrestlers in the country. This comes at a time when the wrestlers are protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding for action against the WFI chief. The allegations first came to light in January this year, when the wrestlers protested at the same location for the first time.

Meanwhile, in a video shared by PTI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh can be seen reacting to the sexual harassment charges labeled against him. “The day I assess life and I feel I can’t struggle anymore, the day I feel helpless, I won’t like living such a life. I would want to be closer to death than living such a life,” said the WFI chief.

Wrestlers' protest continues at Jantar Mantar

April 26 marked the fourth day of the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar. The agitation led by Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia also met with the former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday. The wrestlers were also seen training at the protest site itself, as they alleged that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president has been trying to use his political power to break the "victims" by issuing threats and offering bribes.

'Delhi police will take due step': Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

In the meantime, Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry Anurag Thakur, while speaking during Republic Summit 2023 reflected on the ongoing protest by the wrestlers. While the wrestlers demand the removal of Brij Bhushan from his position in the wrestling federation, Thakur assured that a fair investigation will be followed. Thakur was one of the many dignitaries to attend the Republic Summit.

Speaking at the event, the Sports Minister said, “I sat with protesting wrestlers and formed an oversight committee. The committee did 14 meetings and submitted a detailed report. IOC will conduct fair elections of WFI within 45 days. The committee will select candidates for elections and see WFI's day-to-day work. Detailed enquiry on sexual misconduct complaints was done and Delhi police will take due step after preliminary enquiry and all the steps for fair investigation will be followed," Anurag Thakur concluded.