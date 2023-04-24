'We Need Justice': Bajrang-Vinesh-Sakshi Lay Out Demand In Round 2 Of Wrestlers Protest

The ongoing protest of wrestlers has resulted in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections being have been put on hold. On Sunday, the wrestlers resumed their movement against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan singh. Some of the foremost wrestlers of India such as Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik, are a part of this protest.

As per a latest update about the continuing protest of Wrestlers at Jintar Mantar, the WFI elections have been put on hold. As per ANI, "Indian Olympic Association to constitute an ad-hoc committee to conduct elections of the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) within 45 days of its formation and to manage the day-to-day affairs of WFI." The letter by the Sports Ministry of India has notified about the deferment.

Bajrang Punia welcomes all parties to the protest

Earlier Bajrang Punia came out and stated that all party establishments and persons are welcome to join the protest. "We play and win for the country, not for any party. Not only one party but everyone congratulates us on our win. So, this time, we welcome all parties and countrymen to join our protest," Punia added.

Punia also stated that, "We have been going through mental torture, it's about the respect of women athletes...We aren't receiving any response from Sports Ministry, it's been 3 months."

"We will sit here day and night. Till the time we don't get justice. We will sit here," Vinesh Phogat said breaking down while speaking to media persons. "It is about our safety and if we international medal-winning female wrestlers are not safe then who is safe? We are from a wrestling family and we are trying to save it till our last breath," Vinesh said

"It was our mistake that last time when people wanted to support us we did not let them, we will not repeat the same mistake. This time everyone is welcome, any party can come and support us," she said.

"We don't know what the committee is doing. We are asking for justice and we came in front of the entire public to ask for justice and here we are again."On DCW's notice to Delhi Police for reportedly failing to register an FIR in sexual harassment case of women wrestlers Vinesh said, "It's been three months, and we haven't got justice, that's why we are protesting again. We demand justice, FIR has not been registered yet. We are grateful that DCW is supporting us."

WFI protest resumed on Sunday

The foremost wrestlers of India took the protest path over sexual harassment allegations against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday. Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and other wrestlers returned to the known site at Jantar Manta in Delhi demanding the government to reveal the findings of the probe panel set up to investigate the allegations heaped against Singh.

Sunday’s protest came as a resumption after January, when the wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya, had raised the issue but ended their three-day-long sit-in after talks with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, who had announced a five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, to look into the allegations.