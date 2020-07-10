What Did DeSean Jackson Say? NFL Star's Hitler Post Receives Social Media Backlash

Over the 4th of July weekend, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson embroiled himself in a major controversy after he posted several posts highlight support for anti-Semitic notions. He even shared a quote attributed to Adolf Hitler and expressed his admiration for the Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has been identified anti-Semitic by the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center. While NFL players speaking up for the rights of African-Americans in the United States, DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts have drawn their attention to racial injustice against yet another minority community in the country.

What did DeSean Jackson say? DeSean Jackson Hitler quote

Over the previous weekend, the Eagles wide receiver shared several controversial posts to Instagram. In one of his original posts - which have now been deleted - Jackson incorrectly attributed a quote to Adolf Hitler. As quoted by NBC Sport, the quote read:

"The white Jews knows that the Negroes are the real Children of Israel and to keep Americas secret the Jews will blackmail America. They will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were. The white citizens of America will be terrified to know that all this time they’ve been mistreating and discriminating and lynching the Children of Israel."

In subsequent posts, DeSean Jackson shared a short video of a speech Louis Farrakhan made on 4th of July where he alleged that coronavirus adviser Dr Anthony Fauci and Microsoft founder Bill Gates were plotting to use a virus vaccine to "depopulate the Earth."

What did DeSean Jackson say? NFL and the Eagles condemn Jackson for controversial posts

The Eagles released a statement this week where the team stated they have spoken to the player about his offensive posts and will be soon taking appropriate action. The NFL slammed DeSean Jackson's posts for being "highly inappropriate, offensive and divisive."

DeSean Jackson issued two separate apologies via social media. The DeSean Jackson Hitler quote did not convey the intended message, the wide receiver said in his Instagram apology. He also issued an apology statement where he promised to "educate himself" and "be a better person."

What did DeSean Jackson say? NFL players come in support for the Jewish community

Despite Jackson's apology, NFL players slammed the wide receiver for his original controversial posts. New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman took to Instagram to invite DeSean to a trip to the Holocaust Museum and the Museum of African American History and Culture with him. Edelman said he would love to have the "uncomfortable conversation" with his Eagles counterpart while grabbing a couple of burgers. “This world needs a little more love, compassion and empathy," Edelman said in the video.

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long, Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz, Pittsburgh Steelers' Zach Banner, Steelers' Cameron Heyward, and others fired back at DeSean for his controversial comments.

Former Eagles DE Chris Long addressed DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts on social media. pic.twitter.com/YRLPmsd9rQ — ESPN (@espn) July 9, 2020

This video is to transition from the incident, and move forward as a community. Not to harp on @DeSeanJackson10 mistake, but to progress by educating ourselves. We can’t move forward while allowing ourselves to leave another minority race in the dark.#Equality pic.twitter.com/MnLnCCYzQL — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) July 8, 2020

Black lives matter and there is growth that needs to take place. As we strive to break these injustices let’s not put down other religions, cultures, and races along the way. The way I see it Desean was wrong. There are many people from Jewish community that I care about. — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) July 9, 2020

(Image Credits: AP)