Eagles Threatened To Fire DeSean Jackson For Anti-Semitic Posts: Stephen Jackson

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson faced heavy criticism on social media for defending DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts. The former San Antonio Spurs player posted a video message to Instagram on Tuesday (it has now been deleted) stating DeSean Jackson was "speaking the truth" and was trying to "educate others" with controversial posts, where he attributed a quote to Adolf Hitler and also expressed admiration for the Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Also Read | DeSean Jackson Comments: Eagles Star Tenders Apology For Anti-Semitic Remarks, "It Is A Promise To Do Better"

Stephen Jackson defends DeSean Jackson

Trying to clear the misunderstanding about the Stephen Jackson anti-Semitic controversy, the former NBA champion revealed he came to the public defence of DeSean Jackson only because the Philadelphia Eagles were threatening to fire him. Stephen Jackson revealed he was offended that the Eagles wanted to fire DeSean Jackson although the team did not fire Riley Cooper for using the N-word in 2013.

"My whole reason for supporting D-Jack (DeSean Jackson) was before I got on Instagram, he called me on the phone and told me that they was threatening to fire him, but they didn't do that to (Riley) Cooper. And I was like, 'You're right, you shouldn't have to apologise if they didn't make him apologise," Stephen Jackson said during a live interview session on Wednesday.

Stephen Jackson says Desean Jackson is speaking the truth pic.twitter.com/giPOBFYoU9 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 7, 2020

It remains unclear if the Eagles will indeed fire DeSean Jackson for the controversial incident. The NFL franchise did condemn the actions of the wide receiver stating the DeSean Jackson anti-Semitic posts were "offensive, harmful and absolutely appalling." The Eagles did the same to Riley Cooper in 2013 after he was filmed using the N-word during a concert. Cooper was not fired by the franchise and played for them till 2016.

Also Read | Carson Wentz Embracing Eagles' Decision To Draft Jalen Hurts

DeSean Jackon Jewish hate post? DeSean Jackson comments

In one of his posts, the 33-year-old shared a controversial quote: "White Jews will blackmail America. (They) will extort America, their plan for world domination won't work if the Negroes know who they were." DeSean Jackson attributed the quite for Adolf Hitler. In subsequent posts, the wide receiver expressed his admiration for Louis Farrakhan and even posted a clip from a speech Farrakhan made on July 4 where he alleged that White House coronavirus adviser Dr Anthony Fauci and Microsoft founder Bill Gates were plotting to use a virus vaccine to "depopulate the Earth."

Also Read | Eagles Schedule 2020: Full List Of Fixtures, Dates, Tickets And Live Streaming Details

After the backlash on social media, the Eagles star deleted his posts and even issued two separate apologies. The wide receiver said he would be looking to educate himself and even "promised to be better."

Also Read | Stephen Jackson Defends DeSean Jackson, Faces Backlash On Social Media

(Image Credits: NFL Official Website)