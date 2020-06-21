What Happened To Steve Bartman? Where Is The Infamous Chicago Cubs Fan now?

Steve Bartman, a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, became a national pariah on October 14, 2003, following the infamous Steve Bartman incident at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Steve Bartman incident eventually led to the Chicago Cubs losing the National League Championship Series (NLCS) against the Florida Marlins despite being within touching distance of lifting the trophy. However, nearly 17 years after that incident, some fans on social media asked, 'What happened to Steve Bartman?' and 'Where is Steve Bartman now?' Some puzzled fans that were unaware of the Steve Bartman incident asked, 'Who is Steve Bartman?'

What happened to Steve Bartman?

Nearly 17 years after the Steve Bartman incident, some curious fans on social media asked the question 'What happened to Steve Bartman?'. Steve Bartman became the most hated man for the Chicago Cubs when he controversially interfered with a foul ball that was hit by Marlins batter Luis Castillo during the eighth inning of Game 6 in the NCLS. Cubs outfielder Moises Alou chased the ball and jumped off the ground near the fence to make the catch but Steve Bartman deflected it in an attempt to grab the ball, disrupting a potential attempt for Alou to make a catch. Alou and Cubs fans inside the stadium were stunned and visibly furious.

What happened to Steve Bartman after interfering with play?

Fans in the stadium hurled expletives at Bartman while one also threw a mug of beer on his head. The Cubs were leading 3-0 on the night and were also 3-2 up in the best-of-seven series before the Steve Bartman incident. Had Alou completed the catch, it would have led to the second out in the inning leaving the Cubs only four outs away from winning their first National League pennant since 1945. What happened next changed the course of history for the Cubs as they leaked eight runs in that inning, eventually losing the game 8-3. The television cameras constantly panned on Bartman during the Marlins' incredible comeback.

What happened to Steve Bartman?

Upon conclusion of the game, fans pelted debris and other items towards Bartman, who needed a police officer to escort him out of the stadium. The next day, the Cubs lost again, suffering a 4-3 defeat in the series and the Steve Bartman incident was described as the 'first domino' to fall in deciding the outcome of the series. Bartman faced further harassment and criticism from fans online despite apologising for his actions as he explained that he wanted to return to his peaceful life.

Where is Steve Bartman now

In 2016, the Chicago Cubs ended their drought for a World Series with a victory over the Cleveland Indians. At the time, the Cubs organisation issued a statement claiming that Steve Bartman now would receive a World Series ring. The Steve Bartman ring would be handed out in order to bring closure to the unfortunate chapter in 2003, the statement read. Bartman then issued a statement of his own claiming that he doesn't deserve this honour but was happy to reunite with the Cubs family once again.

