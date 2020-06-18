Former MLB Star Aubrey Huff Tweets He Would Rather 'die From Coronavirus Than Wear A Mask'

The 'Aubrey Huff tweets' brewed a major controversy after the former MLB star appeared to have some controversial opinions about the current guidelines in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. The two-time World Series champion criticised the lockdown measures and says he would no longer wear a mask inside "any business". Huff even claimed he would "rather die of COVID-19 than wear a mask" and live his life in fear.

Also Read | Chance MLB Won't Play Increases In Money Fight

Aubrey Huff tweets controversial opinions about COVID-19 pandemic

A former San Francisco Giants right fielder, Aubrey Huff always had polarising opinions about the various issues in the country. He took Twitter by storm on Wednesday after he tweeted that he would not be wearing a mask going forward. He wrote it would be 'unconstitutional to enforce' it on him. Unsurprisingly, the 43-year-old received a lot of hate from fans on social media for his statement that seemed to ridicule the seriousness of the pandemic.

I will no longer wear a mask inside any business. It’s unconstitutional to enforce. Let’s make this bullshit stop now! Who’s with me? #coronavirus — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) June 15, 2020

Aubrey Huff tweets, Aubrey Huff video; watch

Amid social media criticism for Aubrey Huff tweets, the former slugger came firing back with a short video where branded the haters as "liberal left" and said most "well-adjusted people" agree with his stance. "If you want to wear a mask and live in fear for the rest of your lives, that’s certainly your prerogative,” Huff said in the video posted to Twitter.

Take your #coronavirus mask & stick it where the sun don’t shine. pic.twitter.com/iJt4cNidlj — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) June 16, 2020

Also Read | Kendrick Perkins Blasts Kyrie Irving Over His ‘lack Of Leadership,’ Calls Him ‘confused’

The former MLB star proceeded to say that he understood that the coronavirus pandemic is real. For the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions, Huff said they should stay home. "Just because that is your plight in life, doesn’t mean the whole world has to shut down,” he added. This is not a selfish thing for me, this is a thing to try and free America so they can freely breathe."

"If I God forbid get the coronavirus, here’s what I do: I go home, I get well and I get back and live my life. I would rather die from coronavirus than live the rest of my life in fear and wear a mask," Aubrey Huff concluded.

Aubrey Huff tweets about recent anti-racism protests

While his stance on the ongoing pandemic was controversial enough, Huff even had some ill-timed remarks about the anti-racism protests in the nation. The 'Black Lives Matter' movement swept the entire nation following the death of George Floyd in the hands of a police officer. Huff tried to justify the events of Floyd's death by choosing to defend the police officer. His post concluded with the hashtag 'Defend The Police.'

We now live in a world where cops are the ones going to jail when a criminal drives drunk, fights & shoots at them. It’s no wonder cops all over the country are quitting. I don’t blame them. All the sudden owning a gun doesn’t sound like such a bad idea does it? #DefendThePolice — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) June 18, 2020

Also Read | Asian Youth Para Games To Be Held In Bahrain In December 2021

Who is Aubrey Huff? MLB season

Huff made his MLB debut for Tampa Devil Rays in 2000. He played for Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers before joining the Giants in 2010. He won both his World Series titles with the Giants before leaving the franchise in 2012. He registered 242 home runs in his career at a batting average of .278.

Also Read | MLB Season: Stand-Off Continues Even As Manfred Says Framework Agreed With Players' Union Chief

(Image Credits: MLB Official Website)