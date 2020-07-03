What Is The Black National Anthem? Black National Anthem Lyrics Explained

Following the Black Lives Matter protests that sprung up in the wake of George Floyd's death in May, a number of NFL stars have voiced the issues faced by the African-American community. In June, the NFL apologised for its previous stance on players protesting during the American national anthem. The uproar in the sporting community has led to a number of protests on the streets of USA, drawing attention back to the Colin Kaepernick kneeling incident during the national anthem in 2017.

What is the Black national anthem? Black national anthem song?

According to reports, the NFL is now planning to play the Black national anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the start of the Week 1 regular-season games. Amid news of the 'NFL Black national anthem', a number of fans on social media asked, what is the Black national anthem and what are the Black national anthem lyrics. Some NFL fans also asked for the 'Lift Every Voice and Sing lyrics'.

.@KSTiLLS new tattoos honor the Black Lives Matter and Civil Rights movements. (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/Xd7WDRIOVV — NFL (@NFL) July 2, 2020

What is the Black national anthem? Black national anthem lyrics

'What is the Black national anthem?' was a trending query on social media. "Lift Every Voice and Sing", a song which was initially written as a poem by James Weldon Johnson in 1900 is also commonly referred to as the 'Black National anthem'. James Johnson was credited for the Black national anthem lyrics and in 1905, his brother John Rosamond Johnson set the music for the Black national anthem song. The Black national anthem was performed for the first time on February 12, 1900, in Jacksonville, FL, in celebration of President Lincoln's birthday.

What is the Black national anthem? NFL Black national anthem lyrics

Reports claimed that the Black national anthem song will be played or performed live before the "Star Spangled Banner" national anthem during the entirety of Week 1 of the 2020 regular season. NFL Week 1 will kick-off with Super Bowl LIV champions Kansas City Chiefs hosting Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10. A number of NFL stars may now need to familiarise themselves with the Lift Every Voice and Sing lyrics. Here are the Lift Every Voice and Sing lyrics:

Lift ev'ry voice and sing

'Til earth and heaven ring

Ring with the harmonies of Liberty

Let our rejoicing rise

High as the list'ning skies

Let it resound loud as the rolling sea

Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us

Sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us

Facing the rising sun of our new day begun

Let us march on 'til victory is won

Stony the road we trod

Bitter the chastening rod

Felt in the days when hope unborn had died

Yet with a steady beat

Have not our weary feet

Come to the place for which our fathers sighed?

We have come over a way that with tears has been watered

We have come, treading our path through the blood of the slaughtered

Out from the gloomy past

'Til now we stand at last

Where the white gleam of our bright star is cast

God of our weary years

God of our silent tears

Thou who has brought us thus far on the way

Thou who has by Thy might

Led us into the light

Keep us forever in the path, we pray

Lest our feet stray from the places, our God, where we met Thee

Lest, our hearts drunk with the wine of the world, we forget Thee

Shadowed beneath Thy hand

May we forever stand

True to our God

True to our native land

Image Credits - AP