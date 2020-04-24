Where Does Roger Goodell Live? NFL Commissioner Hosts NFL Draft 2020 From Basement

On Thursday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hosted the first-ever virtual NFL draft live from his basement will continue to do so on Friday and Saturday. The NFL draft was converted into a completely virtual event amidst the coronavirus pandemic, with video teams sent to all franchise executives and each remote participants receiving tech kits that included two light stands, a tripod, a ring light, an LED light, a microphone, two phones and a headset. The NFL draft was exciting and eyecatching, but one question that has been the focal point from the virtual draft was - 'Where does Roger Goodell live?

Where does Roger Goodell live? NFL commissioner Roger Goodell house

Where does Roger Goodell live? NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell lives in a Bronxville, New York and the Roger Goodell house is worth more than $4.1 million according to Zillow. The American online real estate database company claims that Roger Goodell purchased the 6,423 square foot house in 2005 for a reported $4.8 million. The Roger Goodell house has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The NFL commissioner gave an insight into his 'man cave' on Thursday, which also happens to be the laundry room in the Roger Goodell house.

Happy Draft Day, NFL fans. Good luck to every team. A quick tour of my basement where I’ll be announcing picks for the 2020 #NFLDraft.



See you tonight! pic.twitter.com/ZtepCqPYz5 — Roger Goodell (@nflcommish) April 23, 2020

Where does Roger Goodell live? Who is Roger Goodell married to?

Roger Goodell lives in Bronxville, New York with his wife Jane Skinner. Skinner is a former daytime news anchor who worked for Fox News and co-hosted Happening Now with Jon Scott. Skinner announced her retirement in 2010 citing her desire to spend more time with her family. Jane Skinner and Roger Goodell married in 1997 and the couple gave birth to twin daughters in 2001.

Where does Roger Goodell live? Why do they fans boo Roger Goodell?

Traditionally, fans booed Roger Goodell as a mark of their indifference with NFL commissioner. The NFL draft is one of the few opportunities the fans have to vent their frustration at Goodell, considering the NFL commissioner is a luxury box during most matchdays. However, as years have passed, fans booing the NFL commissioner have become a tradition of sorts and despite the draft being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans booed the NFL commissioner with the help of Bud Light, which is raising 500,000 for COVID-19 relief efforts. Fans have to record a video of them booing Roger Goodell and Bud Light will deliver it to the NFL draft and in turn donate $1 to NFL Draft-a-Thon up to $500K.

