Kevin Hart Takes Cheeky Dig At Tom Brady For 'Tompa Bay' Move During NFL Draft Fundraiser

The 2020 NFL Draft was held today and host of prospects have been picked up by top franchises across the league. Former college teammates Joe Burrow and Chase Young were the two NFL Draft 2020 top picks this year. Comedian Kevin Hart was part of the NFL Draft-A-Thon that was held in order to raise funds for the people that have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis across the US. However, that did not stop the short-statured comedian from firing a cheeky dig at fresh Tampa Bay recruit Tom Brady on Thursday.

Tom Brady looking to trademark 'Tompa Bay' and 'Tampa Brady' for merchandise sales

I never understood why Drew wasn’t making Drew Orleans shirts...🤔 https://t.co/Hncywcielw — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 10, 2020

Kevin Hart takes cheeky dig at Tom Brady for 'Tompa Bay' during NFL Draft fundraiser

Kevin Hart going in on Brady 😂 called him a Jerk for the whole Tompa Bay shit lol. “Way to be humble Tom” -Kevin Hart haha pic.twitter.com/jbgFiKZygs — Boston☘️Sports🎙 (@Boston_Sports19) April 24, 2020

Tom Brady and Kevin Hart were among the several celebrities who stopped by the NFL Draft-A-Thon Zoom live stream. The fundraiser was hosted by Rich Eisen and helped raise funds for COVID-19 affected citizens in America. Kevin Hart took a sly dig at NFL veteran Tom Brady for his 'Tompa Bay' and 'Tampa Brady' move earlier this year.

Kevin Hart was heard saying, "What a humble move to call to Tampa, Tompa" after which Tom Brady replied by saying "I’m going to put my kids to bed'' The six-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision to leave New England Patriots and move to Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year. Since then, he has been joined by former teammate Rob Gronkowski who also signed a contract with the Buccaneers after coming out of a short retirement.

NFL Draft 2020 top picks

Cincinnati Bengals pick Joe Burrow as number one pick

