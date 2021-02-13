Where To Watch UFC 258 Live? Kamaru Usman Vs Gilbert Burns Live Stream Details

After a couple of delays, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is ready to make his third title defence against former teammate and No. 1 contender Gilbert Burns. While Usman vs Burns is the highlight of the night, the UFC 258 fight card is stacked with four more main-card fights, along with even preliminary round bouts. Here's a look at how to watch UFC 25 in India, UFC 258 telecast and Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns live stream.

UFC 258 Schedule: What is UFC 258 start time?

UFC 258 will take place on February 13, 2021, at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, places like the UK, Asia and Australia will see the bouts on February 14, 2021.

US UK Australia India Main Card February 13 at 10 pm EST February 14 at 3:00 am GMT February 14 at 2:00 pm AEDT February 14 at 8:30 am IST Prelims February 13 at 8 pm EST February 14 at 1:00 am GMT February 14 at 12 noon AEDT February 14 at 6:30 am IST Early Prelims February 13 at 6:30 pm EST February 13 at 11:30 pm GMT February 14 at 10:30 am AEDT February 14 at 5:00 am IST

Where to watch UFC 258 live: How to watch UFC 258 live?

UFC Fight Pass will broadcast all the live events under the paid subscription. However, if you do not have a UFC Fight Pass account, you can still catch the action live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 in India.

Where to watch UFC 258 live: Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns live stream

UFC 258 will be streamed on Sunday, February 14, 2021, in India. The prelims of UFC 258 will begin at 6:30 AM, while the main card will begin at 8:30 AM. Both cards will be available on UFC Fight Pass and Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and the SonyLIV app (online). UFC 258 can also be streamed via Airtel TV and Jio TV.

UFC 258 live stream India: UFC 258 complete fight card

UFC 258 telecast: Main Card

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman (c) vs Gilbert Burns

Women's Flyweight: Maycee Barber vs Alexa Grasso

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs Ian Heinisch

Featherweight: Ricky Simon vs Brian Kelleher

Middleweight: Maki Pitolo vs Julian Marquez

UFC 258 telecast: Prelims

Middleweight: Rodolfo Viera vs Anthony Hernandez

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs Dhiego Lima

Women's Strawweight: Polyana Viana vs Mallory Martin

Catchweight (140 lb): Andre Ewell vs Chris Gutiérrez

UFC 258 telecast: Early Prelims

Welterweight: Gabriel Green vs Philip Rowe

Women's Flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick

Image Source: UFC/ YouTube