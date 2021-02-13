Where To Watch UFC 258 Live? Kamaru Usman Vs Gilbert Burns Live Stream Details

Quick links:
After a couple of delays, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is ready to make his third title defence against former teammate and No. 1 contender Gilbert Burns. While Usman vs Burns is the highlight of the night, the UFC 258 fight card is stacked with four more main-card fights, along with even preliminary round bouts. Here's a look at how to watch UFC 25 in India, UFC 258 telecast and Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns live stream.
UFC 258 will take place on February 13, 2021, at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, places like the UK, Asia and Australia will see the bouts on February 14, 2021.
|US
|UK
|Australia
|India
|Main Card
|February 13 at 10 pm EST
|February 14 at 3:00 am GMT
|February 14 at 2:00 pm AEDT
|
February 14 at 8:30 am IST
|Prelims
|February 13 at 8 pm EST
|February 14 at 1:00 am GMT
|February 14 at 12 noon AEDT
|
February 14 at 6:30 am IST
|Early Prelims
|February 13 at 6:30 pm EST
|February 13 at 11:30 pm GMT
|February 14 at 10:30 am AEDT
|
February 14 at 5:00 am IST
UFC Fight Pass will broadcast all the live events under the paid subscription. However, if you do not have a UFC Fight Pass account, you can still catch the action live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 in India.
UFC 258 will be streamed on Sunday, February 14, 2021, in India. The prelims of UFC 258 will begin at 6:30 AM, while the main card will begin at 8:30 AM. Both cards will be available on UFC Fight Pass and Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and the SonyLIV app (online). UFC 258 can also be streamed via Airtel TV and Jio TV.
