Jon Jones Takes Dig At Khabib Nurmagomedov By Sharing ‘Most Wins In UFC Title Bouts’ List

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones recently took a shot at current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya by sharing the list of “top 10 most wins in UFC title bouts” on his Twitter page. He shared the list by writing: “If you consider your favourite fighter the best and he’s not on this list, slap yourself. Have a great week”. Of course, both Nurmagomedov and Adesanya are absent from the list, which is being ruled by Jones himself.

If you consider your favorite fighter the best and he’s not on this list, slap yourself. Have a great week. pic.twitter.com/vkr2HKSQC6 — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 8, 2021

Jon Jones UFC: Bonny’s impressive resume

Fans and pundits are always debating about the UFC GOAT, and often Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov are at the top of their lists. Many hail Jon Jones as the greatest because of his massive UFC title fights record. Jon Jones has won fourteen title fights in the UFC (one NC), which far exceeds Nurmagomedov’s 4-0 and Adesanya’s 4-0 title fight record.

In his reign as the light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones defeated legends like Alexander Gustafsson, Daniel Cormier, Chael Sonnen, Quinton Jackson, Rashad Evans and many others. All of those title defences are one of the major reasons why Bonny is a top contender for the GOAT status. However, there are many who still think The Eagle is better.

Jon Jones and Khabib: Eagle’s impressive resume

While Jon Jones has the most title fight wins, Khabib Nurmagomedov is undefeated in MMA. The Eagle retired from the sport with an incredible record of 29-0, after defeating Justin Gaethje at the main event of UFC 254. By doing so, Nurmagomedov also dethroned Jon Jones on the UFC pound-for-pound rankings, which Bones had been ruling for months.

Jon Jones UFC: What’s next for Jones?

Though Nurmagomedov is currently ruling P4P rankings, it’s just for the time being as he has retired from the sport and Jones is currently preparing to make his return. If Jon Jones wins his upcoming bout, he will once again win his crown back from The Eagle. Jones’ return bout will also be his debut in the heavyweights as the former light heavyweight champion vacated his belt to move up the weight class last year.

Speaking about Jon Jones’ return bout, UFC president Dana White told BT Sport's Adam Catterall that Bonny could make his heavyweight debut against the winner of Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou. “You would get Stipe and Jon Jones, or you would get Jon Jones versus Francis. I think he's ready as soon as he sees what happens with the heavyweight championship. I think he would come in right now and fight for it, but you can't jump over Francis. Francis has earned the shot,” he added.

Image Source: AP, Ali Abdelaziz/ Instagram