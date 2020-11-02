Cleveland Browns Already Exploring Trade Options To Get Odell Beckham Jr Off Their Books?

Last week's 37-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals may well be Odell Beckham Jr's last game for the Cleveland Browns. The NFL Network has reported that the Browns are seriously considering an Odell Beckham Jr trade during the 2021 offseason. Having joined the Browns prior to the 2019 season, the franchise reportedly feels that the wide receiver never really "embraced" playing in Cleveland, suggesting they might finally look to cut their losses next season.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Browns will play their first game without WR Odell Beckham today, and he may have played his last game in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/d5UI0bK627 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2020

OBJ suffered a season-ending ACL injury last week during the close win over the Bengals. The 27-year-old was forced to leave the pitch after a nasty collision with teammate Andy Janovich and Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips. The MRI scan revealed Beckham tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), something which will keep him on the sidelines for about six to eight months.

Beckham has already missed a combined 27 games in his first six seasons in the NFL. Back in 2017, when he was still with the New York Giants, the player was restricted to just four games, after he underwent surgery on a core muscle issue in January that year.

The Browns traded Jabrill Peppers, Kevin Zeitler and two draft picks to the Giants for Beckham and Olivier Vernon in March 2019. At the time, it was considered a big win for the Browns, who traded for one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. However, things did not exactly pan out the same as OBJ tallied 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns, performing well below the standards he set during his time with the Giants.

Odell Beckham Jr rumours: Cleveland Browns looking for a trade?

Now that the injury has also ruined Beckham's second season in Cleveland, the franchise might look for trade options for the talented wide receiver. The Odell Beckham Jr contract does not have any long-term deal with the Browns. In fact, the player's contract is unguaranteed beyond the 2021 season. However, the Browns will still have to pay $12.8 million of his 2021 salary due to his injury. This means the team will look to offset most of OBJ's wagesh by trading him rather than directly releasing him from his current deal.

Odell Beckham will not be short of suitors as the 27-year-old will still be in his prime when he makes his return in 2021. However, the Browns' hopes of getting out the best of any potential trade will depend on the player getting clearance from doctors to get back on the field.

(Image Credits: AP)