Why Did Andrew Luck Retire? The Real Reason Behind The Quarterback's NFL Exit Revealed

When Andrew Luck pulled down the curtains on his National Football League (NFL) career on August 24 at the age of 29, leaving the whole sports world stunned since the 2019 NFL season was just two weeks away. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback had been dealing with multiple injuries over the last three seasons and that could be one the reasons behind his retirement.

Luck called his retirement “the hardest decision of my life” telling the reporters that the injuries he sustained during his career had worn him down physically and mentally. What is more interesting is that Luck potentially gave up as much as a reported $450 million in future salary.

Andrew Luck career with Colts

Luck found success right after signing with Indianapolis lading them to an 11-5 record and a spot in the playoffs in each of his first three seasons. The injuries then stopped him from playing as h missed 26 games over the next three years. In 16 games he played during the 2017 season, Luck threw for 4,593 yards while completing 67% of his passes and finding the end zone 39 times. In terms of both quarterback rating and QBR, it was his best season as a pro. In seven seasons, the Colts were 53-33 with Luck, and just 10-16 without him.

Andrew Luck net worth

Luck started his NFL career in 2012 when the Indianapolis Colts made him the first overall pick of the NFL Draft out of Stanford University. His 2016 contract extension made him the NFL’s highest-paid player at that time, at a reported average of $23.3 million per season.

According to a sports data company, luck had earned more than $97.1 million in total salary in his previous seven NFL seasons. That total includes a four-year, $22.1 million rookie contract, as well as the first three years of a six-year extension he signed before the 2016 NFL season. That second deal would have paid him a total of $140 million had he played out the final two years of the contract that was set to run through the 2021 NFL season.

Andrew Luck injuries

Luck led the Colts to the playoffs four times and announced his decision to retire after suffering multiple new injuries (to his calf and ankle). His list of injuries throughout his career includes a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder that forced him to miss the entire 2017 season, as well as a lacerated kidney during the 2015 season.

What is Andrew Luck doing now?

While there is no clue about what the former NFL quarterback is doing currently, but during an interview in 2018 with a leading US media publication, Luck had said that he could be very happy teaching high school history.