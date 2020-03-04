Why Did A-Rod Get Suspended From Baseball? How Long Was He Suspended?

Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez (popularly referred to as A-Rod) is definitely one of the greatest basketball players of his generation. However, one cannot remember the legend of Alex Rodriguez without his massive betrayal to the sport. Let’s take a look at why did A-Rod get suspended and how long was A-Rod suspended by the MLB.

Also Read: Carrasco Feeling Strong, Ready For New Start With Indians

Why did A-Rod get suspended? Alex Rodriguez found guilty in Biogenesis scandal

Why did A-Rod get suspended? Well, Alex Rodriguez was found guilty of using PEDs (performance-enhancing drugs) in the Biogenesis scandal that rocked the MLB. Biogenesis of America was a clinic which operated in weight loss and hormone replacement therapy. The clinic had ties with several baseball players and administered the players with PED for the players to perform better on the ballpark. Alex Rodriguez had links with the Biogenesis clinic.

He was handed with a lengthy suspension. Rodriguez was accused of being tested positive for banned substances between 2001-2003. He refuted the claim before admitting to using PEDs. There was no ban but the Biogenesis scandal did hand Alex Rodriguez a lengthy spell on the sidelines. That answers the 'why did A-Rod get suspended' question.

Also Read: MLB Does Not Plan To Cancel Or Postpone Games Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

How long was A-Rod suspended for? Alex Rodriguez suspended for Biogenesis links

How long was A-Rod suspended? Alex Rodriguez was initially suspended from August 8, 2013 until the end of the 2014 season for violating MLB’s PED policy. He was marked initially to miss a total of 211 regular-season games plus any additional post-season games. Although the standard MLB suspension under the drug policy is 50 games, MLB had the choice of banning Alex Rodriguez for longer than that.

Also Read: Christian Yelich To Confirm Brewers Extension In $200 Million Plus Worth Deal: Reports

How long was A-Rod suspended for? Did Alex Rodriguez get his suspension reduced?

Among the 13 players involved in the Biogenesis scandal, only Alex Rodriguez filed an appeal. As a result, Rodriguez was allowed to feature while his plea was in process. However, in January, the decision was upheld and the ban was effectively reduced to 162 games. Rodriguez had earlier claimed that he will challenge the decision in the federal court, but later accepted his ban for the 2014 season. Then, in November 2014, Alex Rodriguez admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs. This was contrary to his opinions days earlier when he had denied the use of human growth hormones.

Also Read: Red Sox Ace Chris Sale Has MRI For Elbow Soreness