Why Did Dez Bryant Leave The NFL? Former Cowboy Snapped Up By Baltimore Ravens

After a two-year break, Dez Bryant is a step closer to playing in the NFL again. On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that the 31-year-old wide receiver has been signed to their practise squad. "My emotions running high right now... I’m thankful...I can’t stop crying," Bryant wrote on Twitter, clearly emotional after signing with a team two years after being released by the Dallas Cowboys.

My emotions running high right now... I’m thankful...I can’t stop crying 😂 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 27, 2020

Why did Dez Bryant leave the NFL? Why did Cowboys release Dez Bryant?

The last time Bryant played in the NFL was in December 2017. In November the year next, Bryant signed a one-year $1.25 million deal with the New Orleans Saints but injured his Achilles tendon during practice. Since then, the Texas native has been out of the league.

"Cowboy nation I need you to know this wasn’t my decision. I will always love y’all," Bryant had written, stating that Dallas will be in his heart forever. In a statement released by team owner Jerry Jones, the franchise said releasing Dez Bryant was the best course of action for the Cowboys.

Cowboy nation I need you to know this wasn’t my decision.. I will always love y’all... forever Dallas in my heart — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018

The Dez Bryant and Jerry Jones equation

I think I’m the only player EVER to talk shit to Jerry Jones...I think that’s why we love each other 😂 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 5, 2020

In 2018, it had been reported that the decision to cut Bryant was made after a meeting with Jerry Jones. However, last month, Bryant tweeted about probably being the only player to having trash talked Jones, which is why they love each other so much. "I think I’m the only player EVER to talk s*** to Jerry Jones," Bryant wrote.

Dez Bryant NFL stats

It’s been a long road back for @DezBryant:



⬜️ 2016 Pro Bowler

⬜️ 838 yards, six TDs in 2017

⬜️ Cut by Cowboys in 2018

⬜️ Signed by Saints

⬜️ Tore Achilles two days later

⬜️ Missed entire 2019 season



Now back on the Ravens practice squad 🙏 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/2e6ehER5r4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 27, 2020

Drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2010, Bryant was the 24th overall pick. He played in the Pro Bowl in 2013, 2014 and 2016 and has 531 catches, 7,459 years and 73 touchdowns. Two of his NFL seasons were shortened due to an injury he and played only 16 games in 2017. He scored his career-high in 2014 with 16 TDs. During his last season with the Cowboys, he had 69 catches for 838 yards.

Welcome to Baltimore, @DezBryant ❗️❗️



We have signed WR @DezBryant to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/DsANLujwWe — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 27, 2020

On Monday, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews spoke about what Bryant's addition could mean to the team. Andrews said that Bryant's addition would be "cool", as he has been around for a "long, long time". "I’m excited to meet him, get around him hopefully. Just learn everything you can from a guy like that because they’ve done it and they’ve been there," Andrews added. Per reports, the team waived Marcus Gilchrist from their practice squad so they could sign Bryant.

(Image credits: NFL)