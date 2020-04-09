The Debate
Ja Morant Is A Combination Of Kobe Bryant And Iverson, Soon To Be Face Of NBA: Dez Bryant

Basketball News

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant compared Memphis Grizzlies' star rookie Ja Morant to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and ex-76ers star Allen Iverson.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies' star rookie Ja Morant has impressed various NBA players throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. In a recent ESPN survey, Ja Morant was chosen as the NBA Rookie of the Year by a mile. While the NBA season remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant revealed that he feels Morant is a combination of Allen Iverson and late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Dez further added that Ja Morant will soon be the face of the NBA. 

Dez Bryant compares Grizzlies star Ja Morant to Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson

Ja Morant responds to Dez Bryant calling him the upcoming face of the NBA

Steve Kerr also compared Ja Morant to Allen Iverson

While some fans agreed with Dez Bryant's opinion, many believed it was too soon to compare the rookie to Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson. His teammate, Jaren Jackson Jr, has also compared him to Iverson. While Jackson said that he has a 'swag to his game' like Allen Iverson, he did not believe Iverson was jumping like Morant. Morant also looked up to Kobe Bryant, considering the late NBA legend 'invincible'. After Kobe Bryant had passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in January, Morant showed off his jersey signed by Kobe Bryant and spoke about his impact on his life. 

 

First Published:
