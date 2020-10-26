Why Did Khabib Nurmagomedov Retire? The Eagle Dedicates Immaculate Career To Late Father

With just over a minute left in Round 2 of the Khabib vs Gaethje showdown, the champ managed to bring The Highlight down to the mat with a fantastic takedown off a transition. What followed next was Khabib's relenting pressure as he executed a triangle choke, forcing Gaethje to submit. The referee missed Gaethje's tap, instead stopped the match when the challenger was already half unconscious.

Khabib extended his immaculate MMA record to 29-0 with another dominant performance at UFC 254. That's exactly the point where fans left stunned as Khabib Nurmagomedov paid a tribute to his late father, Abdulmanap, weeping in the middle of the octagon before leaving his gloves at the centre and declaring it was his last fight in the UFC.

Why did Khabib Nurmagomedov retire?

Khabib Nurmagomedov's reason to retire as an MMA fighter was simple: he did not want to do it without his late father and coach. Khabib's father died on July 3, 2020, due to complications caused by coronavirus infection. Khabib, who idolised his father throughout his fighting career, previously admitted that it would be very difficult for him to continue fighting without the guidance and support of his father.

While the 'Khabib retirement' floated in and out of the internet several times during the past few months, the Russian never publicly hinted to retirement. Instead, he opted to squash the retirement rumours, stating he still has a lot left to do in the UFC. This made his post-fight announcement at UFC 254 even more surprising for the MMA community.

In an emotional post-fight interview, Khabib said: "There’s no way I’m going to be back without my father. When UFC called me about Justin (Gaethje), I spoke with my mother for three days. She doesn't know how I fight without father, but I promised it’s going to be my last fight, and if I give my word, I have to follow it.”

The Dagestani fighter said he has accomplished his father's dream with his stellar UFC career. The only thing left for Khabib to accomplish in the company is for him to rank No. 1 in the pound-for-pound rankings in the UFC - Khabib is expected to topple current No. 1, Jon Jones, after his win against Gaethje at UFC 254.

Nurmagomedov also squashed interest in defending his title against the winner between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, having "choked out" both in 2018 and 2019 respectively. "Today is my last fight in the UFC. It was my father's dream. Justin and Conor will fight in January, I have choked both out, I am not interested in this," he added.

UFC 254 highlights: Khabib retirement

Khabib UFC career

Khabib Nurmagomedov, 32, retired from MMA with an immaculate 29-0 record. He scored 13 wins in the UFC, having made his debut in the company back in 2012. Out of his 29 wins, 8 came via TKO, while he forced his opponents to submit a whopping 11 times. His last three wins in the UFC - over Gaethje, Poirier and McGregor - all came via submission. Khabib won the lightweight title in 2018, beating Al Iaquinta (via TKO) for the vacant belt. He has three successful title defences to his name.

