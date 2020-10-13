Khabib Shuts Down Retirement Talks Post UFC 254, Says Dana White Has Something Special

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to defend his title against interim champion Justin Gaethje on October 24 at UFC 254. Having held the title since 2018, Khabib has, so far, defended the title twice - against Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. Set for his first fight in over a year, The Eagle is entering UFC 254 as the favourite to walk out as the champion. However, there remains little to no challenge for the 32-year-old if and when he beats Justin Gaethje.

In the past, the Russian has not shied away from addressing his retirement. Earlier this year, he said during a press conference that retirement remains a valid option for him after his bout against Gaethje. After losing his father Abdulmanap to COVD-19-related complications, Khabib said he was having "different thoughts" about his future.

"Right now I’m 31, I’ll be 32 in September. That’s a significant age. I’m no longer a rookie. Looking back at how much time I’ve invested in the sport, it’s fair to say I’m a veteran. I’ve been a professional fighter for 12 years, since 2008. I’ve been in the UFC more than eight years. If you look back, I’ve had an excellent career," he said back in August.

Right after stating retirement is one of the options he has considered in the past, Khabib was quick to insist that he is always motivated to fight, which also helps him keep busy and upbeat.

Khabib vs Gaethje: Champ shuts down retirement talk

During this month's UFC Media Day, he shot down any chances of retirement post his fight come October 24. Speaking to reporters during the virtual media session, Khabib said, "I don’t think (retirement is in the cards after UFC 254). We have a couple options. We’re going to think about this after this fight."

While retirement seems out of question, the 32-year-old remained unsure of what's next for him after Khabib vs Gaethje. The lightweight champ appeared extremely confident as he said he is "going to finish Justin Gaethje," but failed to answer who he will face next in UFC.

Khabib has faced and defeated most of the lightweight fighters in UFC, including one of the biggest names in the company in Conor McGregor. The Notorious has repeatedly demanded a rematch with Khabib after losing to him at UFC 229 in 2018. The Russian dominated the fight, scoring a fourth-round submission victory over the former two-division champion. Since UFC 229, Khabib has stated he remains uninterested in facing Conor again, especially considering the controversial nature of their original bout.

The only lightweight fighter Khabib is yet to face in UFC is former interim champion, Tony Ferguson. Despite being linked with a fight with El Cucuy since 2014, the fight failed to materialise due to a variety of reasons. Ferguson is currently third in the UFC lightweight rankings behind Gaethje and Poirier. :

Many have speculated a potential Khabib vs Ferguson is way past its expiry date. Amidst the uncertainty over Khabib's next opponent, the champ did reveal that UFC president Dana White has something special planned for him after UFC 254. The Russian said he will discuss his future with White only after his fight against Gaethje.

Watch UFC 254 featuring a Lightweight Title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje LIVE and exclusive on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) on October 24, 2020, from 11.30 pm IST.

(Image Credits: UFC)