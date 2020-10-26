World Series 2020: Dodgers Now A Win Away From Title After Game 5 Victory Over Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers are now just a win away from winning their first World Series title since 1988. After heartbreaks in their previous two trips to the Fall Classic - a 4-3 loss to the Houston Astros in 2018 and a 4-1 defeat in the hands of the Boston Red Sox - the Dodgers find them in pole position to end their 32-year quest for another championship.

Yessir!!!! 1 more. Job Not Done! FINISH YOUR BREAKFAST!! @Dodgers — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 26, 2020

Dodgers vs Rays Game 5 highlights

The back-and-forth World Series 2020 once again lived up to its moniker as the Dodgers picked up a 4-2 win in Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in the series. The Dodgers won Game 1, 3 and 5, while the Tampa Bay Rays scored wins in Game 2 and Game 4. Sunday night's win for the Dodgers came on the back of some stellar play from starting picture Clayton Kershaw, who conceded just 2 runs, 5 hits and struck out six Rays batters in over 5 innings.

While his performance was not nearly as dominant as his Game 1 show, the 32-year-old still managed to restrict the Rays overall score to just two, helping his side to a 4-2 win. With six strikeouts in Game 5, Clayton Kershaw also became the all-time leader in postseason strikeouts with 207. He surpassed the previous highest tally of 205 strikeouts set by former Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander.

The Dodgers scored four within the first five innings. Meanwhile, the Rays failed to get on the board apart from their double in the bottom of the third inning. The Rays, however, had the chance to swung the tie in their favour in the eighth after they found themselves with two runners on base with one out and Randy Arozarena coming to the plate.

From a dominant position to add to their tally, the Rays fluffed horribly as Arozarena flew out on the first pitch while the next batter Brandon Lowe hit straight to center Cody Bellinger. Bellinger showed good speed to run him out. Blake Treinen avoided a similar scene in Dodgers vs Rays last play to snatch World Series Game 5 for the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs Rays score

The Dodgers will look to end the back-and-forth World Series hoodoo to close the series in 6. Monday will be a much-need day off for the players after playing three games on consecutive days. World Series Game 6 is scheduled for Tuesday, October 27.

The Rays are still firmly in the tie as they will try to force Game 7. The Rays have already faced elimination this postseason - Game 5 against the Yankees and Game 7 against the Astros - which they obviously won to reach only the second World Series in their franchise history. They lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008 World Series.

(Image Credits: Dodgers Twitter)