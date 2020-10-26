NFL Week 7 Scores And Highlights: Cardinals Upset Seahawks, Brady Leads The Way For Bucs

The seventh NFL Sunday of the 2020 season failed to disappoint, with it throwing several interesting results. All the games proved to be entertaining, with Cardinals edging the Seahawks in an OT thriller while the Cowboys were blown away by Washington. Here are the NFL Week 7 scores and a look at the NFL highlights.

Cardinals vs Seahawks: Seattle lose first game of the year

While Kyler Murray and Arizona Cardinals were on song for almost the entire Cardinals vs Seahawks game, they executed a stunning play in overtime to disrupt the NFL standings. Despite the Seahawks going up 10 points late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals defence managed to hang on as it forced the game to OT. While the Seahawks led late, the Arizona Cardinals managed to close out the deficit as the game ended 37-34 to handle Seattle their first loss of the season.

Raiders vs Bucs: Tom Brady at the centre of unstoppable offence

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued their imperious form as they thoroughly outclassed the Las Vegas Raiders with a 45-20 scoreline. Despite rumours linking the Buccaneers with a one-year-deal for Antonio Brown, the side showed that their offence is a force to be reckoned with irrespective of Brown's potential arrival.

Tom Brady was at the centre of the offence throughout the Raiders vs Bucs game, with the 43-year-old completing 33 of 45 passes for 369 yards as he ended the game with four out of the five total touchdowns. Slot receiver Scotty Miller had a solid outing as well, as he led the team in receiving, while the Raiders struggled to show the same intent their offence had displayed in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL standings: Packers bounce back to trounce Texans

The Green Bay Packers put behind last week’s loss to Tampa Bay in impressive fashion, as the Aaron James-less side cruised to a victory against the Houston Texans, 35-20. Devante Adams stamped his mark during the game as he set a career-high with 196 receiving yards, with the 27-year-old once again proving that he is one of the elite wide receivers in the NFL. Adams was complimented well by Aaron Rodgers, who tossed four touchdowns and threw for 283 yards during the blowout victory.

NFL Week 7 scores and NFL highlights

Chargers answer right back.



70 yard TD from Herbert to Guyton! #BoltUp



📺: #JAXvsLAC on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/nCwBl54Akc pic.twitter.com/J5LUzmVgPe — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2020

Here is the complete roundup of the NFL week scores:-

Philadelphia Eagles 22-21 New York Giants

New Orleans Saints 27-24 Carolina Panthers

New York Jets 10-18 Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals 34-37 Cleveland Browns

Washington Football Team 25-3 Dallas Cowboys

Houston Texans 20-35 Green Bay Packers

Atlanta Falcons 22-23 Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans24-27 Pittsburgh Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders 20-45 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Denver Broncos 16-43 Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers 39-29 Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots 6-33 San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals 37-34 Seattle Seahawks

