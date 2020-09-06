Wrestler Rahul Aware Tests Positive For COVID -19 Virus

India's top freestyle wrestler Rahul Aware (57 kg) has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Rahul, who had reported to the ongoing senior men wrestling camp at SAI Sonepat on Friday was given SAI's mandatory COVID-19 RTPCR test on arrival.

As per protocol, Aware has now been shifted to an SAI empanelled hospital as a precautionary measure and for further monitoring. Aware has been in quarantine since his arrival at the camp and didn't come in contact with any other athlete or staff members since his arrival.

Wrestler Deepak Punia, who had tested COVID positive during the test given by SAI upon arrival at the national camp in Sonepat and was in the hospital, has been advised home quarantine by doctors as he's stable and asymptomatic. His homestay is approved by District COVID Nodal Officer.

Meanwhile, SAI has given the go-ahead in Sunday to the national Badminton coaching camp for 26 national players, proposed by BAI and Chief National Coach, Pullella Gopichand, keeping preparation for Thomas and Uber Cup, that begins from October 3, in mind.

The camp will take place from 7th September till 27th September at Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, Hyderabad.

National players part of the camp are - men's singles player Sai Praneeth, P Kashyap and Kidambi Srikanth, Women's doubles pair Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa, and women's singles player Saina Nehwal, along with 7 coaches, 4 support staff, and 3 sparring partners.

Keeping the current situation of the ongoing pandemic in mind, all players, coaches and support staff would have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test for COVID -19 before they travel to Hyderabad and would only be allowed in the academy, once they produce COVID-19 Negative certificate.

Once they are at the academy they will be isolated and tested again on the 6th day of the quarantine and would only be allowed in the field of play once they have cleared the second round of COVID -19 test.

(image credits: PTI)