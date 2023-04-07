WWE Hall Of Famer Highly Respects Female Brock Lesnar, Says 'She Has Blown Me Away'

‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar has been one of the biggest names in combat sports, starting his amateur journey with college wrestling, before making a transition to professional wrestling and MMA as well. Meanwhile, speaking on his podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg named a female WWE superstar who highly reminds him of The Beast. Dogg also revealed he highly respects the former UFC world champion.

On the latest episode of "Oh, You Didn't Know?" the WWE Hall of Famer said, “I've said this before; I think some of her work as of late, actually, is some of her best stuff. She reminds me of Brock Lesnar with her selling. A lot of her selling for Raquel Gonzalez and stuff like that, she took a beating, and I don't know, she has kind of earned my respect, especially in the squared circle."

Ronda started training to be a full-time pro wrestler around six years ago and has won several accolades in her WWE career so far. She won three women’s titles and also has a Royal Rumble victory to her name. The former SmackDown women’s champion currently competes with her tag team partner Shayna Baszler.

From UFC to WWE: How Ronda Rousey became one of the biggest names in pro-wrestling?

Meanwhile, Rodd went on to reveal how he was blown away by watching the progress made by Ronda since making her debut at WrestleMania 34. At the PPV, Ronda teamed up with Kurt Angle in a match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. He further added that Ronda flawlessly transformed from making a living out of hurting people inside the ring in UFC to perfectly selling fights in pro wrestling.

“She has blown me away ever since. She wants her stuff to be good. She really wants it," continued Brian James. "And for somebody to come from, like, I don't know, from a legitimate sports standpoint, to come from somewhere and be really good at what I did is impressive to me. Like, you could really beat me up right now but want to learn how to not do that and make it look good,” Road Dogg added.