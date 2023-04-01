WWE SmackDown Results: Massive Chaos Break Out Inside The Ring Before WrestleMania 39

On the final SmackDown before WrestleMania, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes faced off each other one last time before the ultimate main event. The show was kicked off by the Usos. Plus, Andre the Giant battle royal match also took place on the night.
About 24 hours before the biggest Pay-Per-View event of the year, the superstars gave a final touch to the prevailing storylines at the Crypto.com Arena in California. While the Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes segment was the main event, the show featured men's and women's fatal 4-way match and the 30-men battle royal. So, what transpired at the weekly event? Let's find out.
WWE Smackdown results, highlights, and segments
- The Usos started the night: To send a final message to their WrestleMania 39 opponents, the tag team champions took the mic and stated their intentions to defend the title. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens interrupted them and vowed to transform the Usos back into the lovable team that they once were. An unpleased Jey Uso responded by questioning the teamwork of Zayn and Owens. The segment ended with a staredown.
- Fatal 4-Way: Montez Ford vs. Ricochet vs. Chad Gable vs. Erik: Ahead of the WrestleMania tag team match, these men met inside the ring and showcased their skill set. After some high-flying action, it was Richochet, who picked the victory after delivering a 450-splash on Chad Gable.
- Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Perhaps the biggest highlight of the night was the 30-men Battle Royals match. It was chaos inside the ring, and eliminations galore. LA Knight, Bronson Reed, and Bobby Lashley turned out to be the prominent performers of the match. In the end, Lashley eliminated Reed to claim the Andre the Giant Memorial trophy.
- Fatal 4-Way Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya: Before their tag team match at Mania, the ladies went up against each other their partners. Rodrigues picked the win.
- Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci: Before going up against each other in the triple threat match for the Intercontinental title, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre teamed up to face Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. As for the result, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre emerged victorious.
- Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns segment: In the main event of the show, Cody Rhodes came down to the middle to cut out the final promo ahead of the WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns. Rhodes recalled what Reigns once said and "how every person thinks he is the man, untill he meets the man". Reigns curtailed Rhodes' mic work by appearing and though did not say much but was able to bring an intimidated look on Cody Rhodes' face.