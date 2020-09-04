Broken Skull Sessions: Stone Cold To Interview Jerry Lawler, Episode To Air This Sunday

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s The Broken Skull Sessions has been touted by fans as one of the best shows available on the WWE Network today. The WWE Hall of Famer interviews WWE legends on the show and tries to showcase their genuine side. Stone Cold Steve Austin has previously interviewed WWE legends like The Big Show, The Undertaker, Kane, Goldberg, Bret Hart, Ric Flair and most recently Mark Henry. Now, The Texas Rattlesnake is set to interview his former WWE colleague and commentator Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler. The episode is set to air on Sunday, September 6 on the WWE Network.

Jerry Lawler reveals his favourite Stone Cold vs Vince McMahon moment

To hype up the upcoming Broken Skull Sessions episode, WWE released a small clip from the show where Jerry Lawler can be seen sharing his favourite Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Vince McMahon moments. Jerry Lawler claimed that he’ll never forget the moment when The Texas Rattlesnake blasted Vince McMahon with a bedpan, and the WWE CEO was not able to do anything to save himself from the assault. However, Jerry Lawler then revealed his all-time favourite Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Vince McMahon moment. He said he loved the time when Stone Cold Steve Austin brought a beer truck into the arena and gave The Rock, Vince and Shane McMahon a “beer bath”.

“My main favourite with you was when you come in with the beer truck. Poor Mr. McMahon, he’s drowning. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, Mr. McMahon’s drowning!’ That was the greatest of all time,” Lawler said in the sneak-peek.

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s recent WWE appearance

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s last WWE TV appearance was at the March 16, 2020, episode of WWE RAW where he celebrated “3:16 Day” (the day dedicated to commemorating Stone Cold Steve Austin's iconic career). During the episode, The Texas Rattlesnake drank beer with guest commentator Byron Saxton before hitting him with a Stone Cold Stunner. He then delivered a great promo with then WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch before drinking beers with Lynch and The Street Profits. He ended the night by hitting Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford with a double Stunner.

Image credits: WWE.com