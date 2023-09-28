WWE News: Jade Cargill Names The Most Instrumental Person In Making Her Join WWE From AEW

The WWE recently shocked the world after the signing of Jade Cargill. For someone who was a top-tier wrestler and one of the longest-reigning champs in AEW, she will certainly have a lot of hype as she comes around either RAW, NXT or Smackdown. It was a major shocker when she departed from the Tony Khan-owned wrestling promotion, but she took a massive leap to reach the bigger leagues in the business. She became the first-ever signing since the TKO merger and is a championship-caliber wrestler.

Jade Cargill reveals sole motivation to join WWE

Jade Cargill had a decent run in AEW and could have had a lot of dream feuds and championship runs. But she did not sign an extension and jumped ships to WWE. She became the second-only person to jump ships as Cody Rhodes did during Wrestlemania 38 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Interestingly, 'The American Nightmare' was the one that influenced Cargill to sign with WWE. She revealed it during an interview with ESPN:

Top three reasons and [Cody Rhodes] was the top two. Cody is a phenomenal wrestler. He's a phenomenal father. He's very honest, even when he has to get brutal with it. I respect Cody. I respect him trusting the system. And when I first came in [to AEW], he was one of the few people that sat me down and was honest with me about this entire industry, and I appreciated that. So one thing I'm not gonna do is let him down. I'ma come in here and do the work and show him why I'm a great pick.

Kenny Omega slams critics slamming Cargill for joining WWE

The rivalry between WWE and AEW fans has remained strong and has been growing recently. Since Cody left, it has been a subject of intense debate over social media. But it is rather unusual to see a top-tier AEW star jump ships with WWE. Since Jade Cargill's decision went public, she has been the subject of constant ridicule for doing so.

This may be news to a lot of fans out there,but when one wrestler goes from one company to another, we tend to always wish them the best and cheer for them while they embark on their new journey.Genuinely.



It’s embarrassing and shameful that some fans aren’t capable of the same. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) September 27, 2023

AEW EVP Kenny Omega sent out a statement on X (formerly Twitter) to express his best wishes to Cargill for her departure, calling the fans who are sending abuse her way "embarrassing" and "shameful."