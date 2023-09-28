Drew McIntyre has been one of WWE's top draws recently and was responsible for entertaining the fans when the world was going through the COVID-19 pandemic. Just like in the US, McIntyre has a mega fan following among the Indian fanbase, and he had previously visited the country for promotional purposes. The WWE was in Hyderabad for the Superstar Spectacle, and the fans in attendance at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium witnessed the moment of a lifetime when they saw several superstars in the country after a long wait.

WWE Superstar Spectacle took place in Hyderabad

John Cena, Seth Rollins, and KO/Sami Zayn were among the top stars at the event

Drew McIntyre had a special tribute for the Indian Cricket Team during Superstar Spectacle

Drew McIntyre wore India's ODI jersey at Superstar Spectacle

The Superstar Spectacle in India saw high-octane matches as Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn faced Indus Sher (Veer & Sanga) with Jinder Mahal in the ringside. The contest ended in a no-show as the faction beat down KO & Sami, but Drew Mcintyre came to the rescue. But he had a special touch which several Indian Cricket fans will love.

Drew McIntyre wore the Indian Cricket Team's ODI jersey as he made his way out to save Zayn & Owens. His apparel may also indicate that the former WWE Champ supports Team India ahead of the ODI World Cup. The match eventually turned into a six-man tag team match, in which Drew, Sami & KO stood victorious.

The WWE event in Hyderabad saw superstars like Bron Breakker, Natalya, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, IMPERIUM, Rhea Ripley, and more who came down to the country to host the first-ever Superstar Spectacle in India.

Drew McIntyre acknowledges top Indian cricket superstars

Given that McIntyre has a Scottish background, it is a no-brainer that he also watches cricket since it is reasonably popular in Scotland. But the two-time WWE Champion has a special admiration for a couple of Indian Cricket superstars who have a grand fan following in India.

In 2022, Drew hailed Suryakumar Yadav, who scored a staggering 111* off 51 during a match against NZ.

My man Sky Yadav coming through again 👀 Best T20 player in the world right now! https://t.co/fROgL4X277 — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 20, 2022

After that, the former Champion lauded Virat Kohli for his sheer greatness, saying 'Virat Kohli is a different breed,' and claimed he will go past Sachin Tendulkar's record of 50 ODI tons.

Even by his own standard today’s knock was insane. Virat Kohli is a different breed 🐐 Surely he’ll go past Tendulkar and reach 50 ODI tons?! pic.twitter.com/Cd8sQHfCQd — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 15, 2023

Kohli is just 3 tons away from Sachin's record, and he may achieve that feat in the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.