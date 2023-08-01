WWE Raw Results: Brock Lesnar-Cody Rhodes Share Fiery Exchange Ahead Of SummerSlam

A thrilling and action-packed go-home episode of WWE Raw aired on August 31, 2023, just before the eagerly anticipated SummerSlam. Broadcast from the Toyota Centre in Houston, Texas, the programme opened with a moving homage to the late "Exotic" Adrian Street, honouring his contributions to the wrestling industry. During the action-packed evening, storylines heated up, Superstars battled, and the stage was set for the momentous SummerSlam confrontation.

WWE Raw Results, August 31, 2023

Ludwig Kaiser vs Matt Riddle

As Matt Riddle and Ludwig Kaiser faced a battle in the ring, the action continued. Kaiser won in a tough and closely fought battle, demonstrating his skill in the squared circle.

Maxxine Dupri vs Valhalla

In her first singles match, Maxxine Dupri faced Valhalla of The Viking Raiders. The budding star displayed her abilities, winning a significant match and gaining praise from her Alpha Academy stablemates.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Tommaso Ciampa

In the evening's main event, Shinsuke Nakamura and Tommaso Ciampa engaged in a brutal brawl. Despite the fact that both Superstars gave it their all, Nakamura defeated the stubborn Ciampa via pinfall because of his smart strategies.

Gunther vs Chad Gable

In an exciting match, Intercontinental Champion Gunther battled Chad Gable. Gable put up a gallant fight, but Gunther's dominance triumphed in a hard-fought win.

Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus

Becky Lynch faced Trish Stratus in a highly anticipated battle in the women's division. However, the fight was called off after Zoey Stark attacked Lynch and interfered. Lynch, enraged, countered by hitting Stratus, causing commotion at ringside.

Sami Zayn & Seth Rollins vs Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio

The main event included a tag team match between Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins vs Damien Priest and Dominik Mysterio. Finn Balor also made an appearance, creating a diversion that allowed Zayn and Rollins to capitalise and win.

Highlights of the last WWE Raw before the SummerSlam:

Logan Paul spoke to the Houston audience before the show began. Despite giving the city a shout-out, Paul incited the crowd with derogatory comments, bringing boos. He then turned his attention to Ricochet, his SummerSlam rival, which resulted in an argument between the two combatants.

The Judgement Day, which included Finn Balor, Damien Priest, WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio, and WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, presented a powerful promo in which they asserted their supremacy in WWE. They issued an open challenge to anybody who dared to oppose them, declaring that no one could end their reign of terror.

Rhea Ripley showed off her cruel side by attacking Raquel Rodriguez backstage, rendering her opponent unconscious. The strike not only underlined Ripley's ferocity, but it also hinted to a potential future battle between two formidable rivals.

As Brock Lesnar made his entrance, the energy in the crowd increased. Lesnar gave a clear warning to his SummerSlam opponent. His commanding presence filled audiences with awe and excitement for the upcoming contest against Cody Rhodes.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther revealed his displeasure with his opponents and detailed his SummerSlam approach. His unshakeable confidence was on show in the fierce commercial as he prepared to meet Matt Riddle in the next event.

A compelling video package detailed Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler's bitter conflict. The enthusiasm for this highly anticipated titanic showdown, which will take place at SummerSlam under MMA Rules, reached a peak.