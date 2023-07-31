WWE SummerSlam 2023: Full Match Card, Live Streaming, Timing And More

SummerSlam is a premier WWE pay-per-view that is dubbed "The Biggest Party of the Summer." On August 5, the event's 36th edition will take place. This year the event will feature 3 headliner fights.

3 things you need to know

WWE SummerSlam is a foremost pay-per-view event

It is the second oldest PPV after WrestleMania

This year, in the main event, Roman Reigns will compete against Jey Uso for the WWE Universal title

WWE SummerSlam: Preview

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar 3 will be one of the main matches on the schedule. After teasing a tag team with Rhodes on the RAW following WrestleMania, Lesnar turned on him. The American Nightmare used a roll-up to defeat Lesnar at Backlash. After breaking Cody's arm, Lesnar exacted revenge by defeating him at the Night of Champions.

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins will defend the WWE World Heavyweight Title against Finn Balor. At Money in the Bank, Rollins defeated Balor to win the championship back. The last time when the two squared off at SummerSlam (2016), Balor won the fight and the WWE Universal title. However, Balor dislocated his shoulder during that match and had to vacate the title the next day. It led to him having the record of the shortest Universal title reign.

7⃣ years in the making.



Aside from the main event attractions, Logan Paul, Ronda Rousey, Gunther, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Becky Lynch, are also a part of the card.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 match card

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Title

Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Title

Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Ricochet vs. Logan Paul

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

When and where to watch WWE SummerSlam 2023 in India?

WWE SummerSlam 2023 will be televised live in India on Sunday, July 6, 2023, at 5.30 AM IST. The live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and Sony Sports Network. In the UK, the WWE Money in the Bank will be live telecast on Saturday, July 5, at 12 AM GMT. The event can be watched on TNT Sports Box Office. In the USA, WWE Money in the Bank will be live telecast on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 7 PM, ET. The live streaming will be available on Peacock in the United States.