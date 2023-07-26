Will Brock Lesnar Stay With WWE After SummerSlam 2023? Here's What You Need To Know

Following his epic return to WWE on RAW following WrestleMania 28, Brock Lesnar has controlled the organization for more than ten years. However, there is a factor of obscurity that remains prevalent regarding the future of Beast Incarnate. What will happen to Brock Lesnar after WWE SummerSlam 2023? Will he stay in the WWE? A source has come up with an insight.

At WrestleMania 39 earlier this year, Brock Lesnar engaged in one of the most unusual contests of his illustrious career. On behalf of The Nigerian Giant, MVP issued a challenge to Lesnar for a match at The Show of Shows following Elimination Chamber 2023. At the prestigious competition, the former champion defeated his rival.

Will Brock Lesnar stay with WWE after SummerSlam 2023?

The Beast Incarnate is anticipated to remain with the Stamford-based promotion until close to WrestleMania 41, according to a recent report from Xero News. The 10-time WWE world champion would like to appear on the show's card, which is said to be in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"WWE is hopeful to keep Brock Lesnar around until WrestleMania 41 in Minneapolis, Minnesota – if Minneapolis secures the event. It’s assumed it would be Brock Lesnar’s final match with the company."

So, it seems Lesnar is still not done with throwing men around. We are going to witness more of suplex city.

Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes: Final battle st SummerSlam 2023

On Monday Night RAW, Brock Lesnar began a feud with Cody Rhodes after defeating Omos at WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare and the other star first squared off at WWE Backlash 2023, where The American Nightmare prevailed. Cody Rhodes was unlucky because The Beast Incarnate struck back with a vengeance, resulting in a rematch between the two. Lesnar hurt Rhodes' left arm prior to their most recent match, which ultimately allowed the former to defeat the latter at Night of Champions 2023. Cody Rhodes briefly turned his attention to Dominik Mysterio when Lesnar was taking a break from WWE TV, and he defeated him at Money in the Bank 2023. To continue his battle with The American Nightmare, The Beast Incarnate recently made a comeback to Monday Night RAW.