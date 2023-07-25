WWE Raw Results: The Judgement Day Continue To Wreak Havoc Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam 2023

WWE Raw Results: With less than two weeks to go for WWE SummerSlam 2023, the match card for the premium live event continued to take shape on the July 24 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. The second-last episode of the red brand show ahead of SummerSlam, saw Finn Balor and Seth Rollins signing the contract for the PLE. At the same time, Dominik Mysterio made a title defense of the NXT North American championship, that he won last week.

3 Things You Need To Know

Dominik Mysterio defeated Butch in his 1st title defense last week on SmackDown

Finn Balor and Seth Rollins went head to head at WWE Money In The Bank 2023

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is slated to be held on August 5 in Detroit

READ | WWE superstar makes bizarre statement about AJ Styles, calls him 'overrated'

The Judgement Day kicked off the July 24 episode, before getting confronted by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Later in the night Zayn fought against Dirty Dom for the NXT North American Championship but ended up on the losing side. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes reacted to Brock Lesnar’s attack on the previous episode of RAW, while Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark to earn the rematch she wanted against Trish Stratus.

Going ahead in the show, Bronson Reed defeated Tomasso Ciampa and Rhea Ripley injured Liv Morgan’s arm with an ambush coming from behind. Chad Gable then challenges The Viking Raiser to an Academy Rules match, while Maxxine Dupri challenges Valhalla for a singles match on the next episode of RAW. Ricochet was then attacked by Logan Paul in the next segment, as the latter accepted Ricochet’s challenge for a match at SummerSlam.

READ | Former WWE Champion set to return at WWE SummerSlam, could take out Brock Lesnar

Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor at WWE SummerSlam 2023 and more

Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey also accepted Chayna Baszler’s challenger for a match at SummerSlam before Damian Priest defeated the Apollo Crews. As Drew McIntyre and Gunther went face-to-face, McIntyre defeated Ludwig Kaiser in a match that followed. In the final segment of RAW, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins completed the contract signing for their SummerSlam clash with no official on the ring. The show concluded with The Judgement Day stomping Rollins, who is left laying on the mat.

Full Results of WWE Monday Night Raw July 24 episode