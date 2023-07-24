WWE Superstar Makes Bizarre Statement About AJ Styles, Calls Him 'overrated'

One of the finest wrestlers in sports entertainment for almost the last 3 decades, AJ Styles, has been described as "overrated". While some of the legends of the industry may tend to go on and on when asked to express thoughts on Styles, however, in what could be gauged as a move to draw the attention of the Phenomenal One, a fellow WWE Superstar has seemingly put a question mark on the work he's been doing in this business for years. The rookie with the statement took to Twitter to take a shot on the former WWE Champion.

AJ Styles is one of the most important names in the wrestling industry, not just in WWE. However, fellow SmackDown superstar Grayson Waller may not agree with this fact. On a recent episode of SmackDown, the Aussie stole a Bluey helium balloon from a fan. For those who are unfamiliar, it is a character from the titular animated series that RAW superstar Johnny Gargano's son Quill adores.

Taking to Twitter, Grayson Waller used the opportunity to fire a major shot at AJ Styles while also name-dropping Johnny Wrestling. "Bluey and AJ Styles have a lot in common! They’re both overrated. Also I hope Johnny Gargano saw this," Grayson Waller wrote on his social media handle.

Grayson Waller and AJ Styles may emroil in a feud in WWE

Grayson Waller has been on a rool recently. Despite losing two matches since his blue brand debut, he has already established himself as a notable name. Both he and Styles are not scheduled to appear at WWE SummerSlam as of this writing. Despite teasing a full-fledged feud between Waller and the former WWE Champion, there's no escalation on a possible feud.