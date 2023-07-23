Former WWE Champion Set To Return At WWE SummerSlam, Could Take Out Brock Lesnar

WWE fans are gearing up for the biggest part of the summer, Summerslam 2023. The event is scheduled to take place on August 5, 2023. With each passing week, the match card of the event is getting thicker and as per reports, the much-awaited return of a former WWE champion will also go about at the PPV.

Bray Wyatt may interfere in the Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar match

According to an insider, a return feud for Wyatt has been suggested and approved, and it could begin soon. Per report, Bray's return has been discussed for as soon as SummerSlam at the start of next month, and fans should keep an eye on one of the main events of the megashow. SummerSlam is currently billed as having a "triple main event" featuring Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor, and Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso. If the rumors of Wyatt's return at the Biggest Party of the Summer are true, it means he'll be involved in one of these matches.

(Bray Wyatt making a typical enterance during a weekly show. Image: wwe.com)

Bray Wyatt could get into feud with Cody Rhodes

Some fans are already speculating that Bray Wyatt will be Cody Rhodes' next major opponent after the American Nightmare concludes his feud with Brock Lesnar. If that's the case, Wyatt vs. Rhodes has a bit of a backstory. Cody was the "pro" mentor to Bray at the time of his Husky Harris gimmick back in the original NXT gameshow format.

Wyatt has only wrestled one match since his return to WWE at Extreme Rules in October, a victory over LA Knight in a Pitch Black Mountain Drew offering at this year's Royal Rumble. The third-generation superstar was supposed to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, but that match was eventually scrapped apparently due to Wyatt's health issues. Fans have been longing for his return, thus, it remains to be seen whether, and if it happens, when the lights will go off at Summerslam 2023.