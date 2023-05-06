WWE Smackdown Results: Rey Mysterio, Bad Bunny Headline Blue Brand Show Ahead Of Backlash

The May 5 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown opened with Rey Mysterio and LWO’s segment, which was interrupted by The Judgement Day. Both groups got involved in a brawl, building up for the Friday night main event as Mysterio and Zelina Vega teamed up against Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. It was an impressive start to the show as WWE geared up for the Backlash 2023 PLE, which is all set to take place on Saturday night.

In the next segment, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows of The OC defeated The Viking Raiders on SmackDown. Although Erik and Ivar had the momentum of the match, a late blow from Michin to Valhalla outside the ring flared up a spark inside The Good Brothers, who recorded their first significant win in several months. AJ Styles was at the commentator's desk alongside Michael Cole and Wade Barrett during the match as the OC looked to establish themselves on the blue brand.

Bianca Belair vs Iyo Sky at WWE Backlash 2023

WWE Raw Women’s champion Bianca Belair appeared in the next segment, a night before she defends her title against Damage CTRL’s Iyo Sky at Backlash. The EST envisions becoming the longest-reigning women’s champion in the Modern Era with a win over the Genius of the Sky. Her segment experienced an interruption from Sky, Bayley, and Dakota Kai as an altercation ensued, leading to WWE Women’s Tag Champs Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez making the save.

Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash 2023

Meanwhile, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes was the next superstar to appear. He addressed the WWE Universe in his match against Brock Lesnar at Backlash. Popularly known as one of the best promos in the business, he termed Lesnar only as a gatekeeper, who needs to be taken down.

Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega defeat Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley

The WWE Universe witnessed a red-hot mixed tag team match following a couple of striking segments. Mysterio Sr. deservedly avenged the months of disrespect by his son, Dominik, as Vega emerged as a challenge for Ripley. Rey and Zelina won the match as the Hall of Famer got the pinfall, leading to a post-match beat down from The Judgement Day. The San Juan crowd roared as Bad Bunny came out with the LWO for the save. Here’s a look at the full results of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown, May 5 Episode: Full Results