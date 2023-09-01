WWE Superstar Spectacle: List Of WWE Wrestlers Who Will Come To India Including John Cena

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is ready to perform in India again this week. The WWE Superstar Spectacle will take place on September 8, 2023, at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium (Gachibowli Indoor Stadium) in Hyderabad, India. The last live event in India was in 2017, and this one in Hyderabad will be the first.

3 things you need to know

John Cena will make his first-ever appearance in India

Seth Rollins will team up with John Cena

This is WWE’s second event in India

WWE Superstar Spectacle: WWE has confirmed 2 big fights

John Cena's first-ever visit to India will bring exciting news to the WWE's Indian fanbase. Now that his match is finalised, WWE fans in India will be in for a real treat. On the September 1 episode of WWE SmackDown, 16-time world champion John Cena will return. A week later, he'll fly to India to team up with his old foe, Seth 'Freaking' Rollins. Online tickets for the WWE Superstar Spectacle have sold out in record time on Book My Show, the event's official ticketing partner, It can be considered that fans are excited to see John Cena and the rest of the WWE roster.

With two highly anticipated bouts already booked, WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 looks to be an exciting event. In the main event, defending tag team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will take on the dangerous duo Indus Sher. Whether or not the host team, Indus Sher, can win the championship on familiar turf is an open question. John Cena and Seth Rollins will take on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a highly anticipated matchup.

As a result, John Cena's return to SmackDown is anticipated to play a pivotal role in setting the scenario for his debut at WWE Superstar Spectacular 2023, promising an exciting battle.

List of WWE wrestlers who will come to India

The official roster of WWE Superstar Spectacular 2023 superstars visiting India:

John Cena

Seth Rollins (World Heavyweight champion)

Rhea Ripley (Women’s World Champion)

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion)

Gunther (Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion)

Ludwig Kaiser

Giovanni Vinci

Jinder Mahal

Veer

Sanga

Drew McIntyre

Becky Lynch

Natalya

Matt Riddle

As WWE makes its second appearance in India since 2017, it has been anticipated that former WWE Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer, The Great Khali, may also make a guest appearance in the show to bring back the memories of the old WWE fans in India. Additionally, some Indian wrestlers who are with WWE could also appear in the show as well.