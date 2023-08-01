WWE is returning to India in 2023 as the sports entertainment giants announced the date of their show in India. WWE will host a show at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium (Gachibowli Indoor Stadium), Hyderabad, India, on Friday, September 8, 2023 and it will be called the WWE Superstar Spectacle. This will be the first live event to take place in India since 2017 and the first ever to be done in Hyderabad.

WWE news: WWE makes a long-awaited return to India

Fans in India have been eagerly waiting for their favourite WWE superstars to come to the country. WWE made their wishes come true as they have announced the details of their tour to India.

WWE India: How and when to buy tickets for the Superstar Specatable

Ticket for the show will be available from 12:00 PM IST from August 4, 2023 at www.bookmyshow.com. Fans interested in joining an early presale from 12:00 PM IST this Thursday, August 3, can register now via the BookMyShow app and website.

WWE Superstar Spectacle: Who are the superstars coming to India this September?

WWE have currently announced the names of several superstars who will be coming to India for the event. But the company has stated that the talents coming to India are subject to change. Here are the WWE superstars scheduled to perform in India:-

World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER

Jinder Mahal

Veer

Sanga

Drew McIntyre

Becky Lynch

Natalya

Matt Riddle

Ludwig Kaiser

WWE India: Where can we watch WWE events India?

WWE in India can be streamed and watched on the Sony Sports Network. The event is likely to showcased on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu).