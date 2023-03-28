WWE WrestleMania 2023: Date And Time In India, Live Streaming Match Card List, Predictions

WWE WrestleMania 39: The biggest Pay-Per-View event of the year has arrived and it's WrestleMania 39. The fight card is stacked up, as some of the biggest superstars of WWE are set to feature at the grandest stage of them all. Thus, with SoFi stadium being the ultimate destination let's contemplate how and where to watch the show of shows.

Much like the recent editions WrestleMania 39 will be a two-night affair and across the night's several matches are lined up. John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Edge, Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns, and many more are scheduled to make their way in. While WrestleMania is famous for its unique and iconic entrances and of course the comebacks, this year as well the fans would likely receive some big surprises from the WWE, moreover, the steller action that will be produced yet again is expected to make the event memorable. Thus, with so much to look forward let's know how to catch the mega show live. From Date, time, and match card, to streaming details, here is all the information regarding WWE WrestleMania 2023.

WWE WrestleMania 39: Predictions

Bray Wyatt, who was cut off mysteriously from the weekly shows (WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown) may appear at WrestleMania 39. He could face Lashley at the event. There are rumours that since the event is taking place in Hollywood, therefore, the Rock can make his return too. Moreover, Roman Reigns' 'reign' as Undisputed WWE Universal champion may come to an end. The Usos could also face defeat against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Gangrel could come in to support Edge against Finn Balor.

WWE WrestleMania 2023: Match card list

*The following is the finalised match card. Upon any new development about any fight, the space will be updated. Take a peek at the fight card to know which superstar is scheduled to fight.

Undisputed WWE Universal championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

SmackDown Women's championship -- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Raw Women's championship -- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

United States Championship -- Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell)

Intercontinental Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio

Women's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match-- Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

Men's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match-- Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (with Valhalla)

WWE WrestleMania 39: Date, Time and Venue

Date

Night 1- April 2, 2023

Night 2- April 3, 2023

Time- 8 PM ET in the US, 1:00 am BST in the UK, and 5:30 AM IST in India.

Venue- SoFi stadium, California.

WWE fans in India can watch the WrestleMania 39 PPV live in India by tuning in to the Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the event will be available on the Sony LIV app. The results of the matches will be provided on the social media handle of WWE. The PPV will be available on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and on Peacock in the US.