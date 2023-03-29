WWE News: One Of The Most Famous WWE Superstar To Leave The Company After WrestleMania 39

Social Media superstar-turned-professional wrestler Logan Paul’s WWE contract is all set to expire following the conclusion of the WWE WrestleMania 39. Paul penned down a multi-match contract with the company last year in June, before making his PPV debut at SummerSlam 2022. He then headlined the main event at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, before appearing in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

Meanwhile, Paul is up against Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins at WrestleMania 39, which is scheduled to be held this weekend. Ahead of the much-anticipated premium live event, Paul reflected on his rookie year in WWE in the latest episode of the ‘IMPAULSIVE’ podcast on YouTube. He confirmed that his contract runs out after WrestleMania.

"My contract ends this WrestleMania"

As reported by Wrestling Inc., Paul said, “It's so crazy. It's like the epitome of everything that I was doing my entire life. I want to lean into it”. "My contract ends this WrestleMania. My rookie year is about to be up. It was a good rookie year,” Paul added. On listening to this, Logan’s co-hosts Mike and George jokingly said that they need a contract extension like that on Lele Pons.

Several media reports claimed that the company offered a USD 20 million contract to YouTuber Lele Pons. In reply, Logan clarified that WWE conveyed to him that Pons was never offered a contract extension worth 20 million dollars. They reached out to me and were like, 'FYI, we did not offer Lele Pons $20 million.' I knew that, I didn't think anyone would take it serious," he said.

Logan Paul's career so far in WWE

In the short time that Paul has spent with the WWE roster, he has emerged as a top-class wrestler and has been loved by the fans. In his first match with the company, Paul teamed up with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios (Dominik Mysterio & Rey Mysterio) at WrestleMania 38. After officially joining the company, Paul defeated The Miz at SummerSlam 2022, before setting his eyes on the undisputed WWE Universal championship titles. Although he suffered a loss at the hands of Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022, fans loved the segment and credited Paul for his acrobatic moves.