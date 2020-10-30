Yasiel Puig Sued For Sexual Battery, Accused Of Assaulting Woman During 2018 Lakers Game

Outfielder Yasiel Puig – who is currently a free agent – is being accused of sexual assault. As per TMZ reports, an unnamed woman is accusing Puing of an assault he committed in 2018. The reports added that it was during a Los Angeles Lakers game – the NBA team Puing is known to support. As of now, the MLB star is denying the allegations made.

Yasiel Puig assault case assuses him of sexual battery

Yasiel Puig is being sued for sexual battery by a woman who says he assaulted her at a Lakers game in 2018, per @TMZ_Sports pic.twitter.com/J48rx6JHE1 — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) October 29, 2020

As per reports, the woman stated that the MLB star assaulted her at the Staples Center on October 31, 2018, in Los Angeles. The court documents state that the woman was " forced into a bathroom and Yasiel Puig grabbed at her trying to take her clothes off, touched her sexual organs during this struggle, and eventually pinned her with 1 arm and used his other to stroke his own penis, exposing himself, and eventually ejaculating".

The woman added that she visited the restroom to use the bathroom and did not intend to engage in sexual activities with Puig. The lawsuit currently alleges "sexual battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and false imprisonment".

Yasiel Puig case details

TMZ ended up finding a photo of Puig at courtside during the Halloween game, where the Lakers were playing the Dallas Mavericks. Back then, Puig was playing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Twitter users reacted to the reports, disappointed at his actions. "Hope it’s not true, if it is he should be punished. If not and she is lying she should be punished and sued for defamation," one user wrote, while another added that it takes time for someone to speak up against their abuser.

TMZ Sports also reached out to Puig's attorney about the case, who stated that his client "categorically" denies the accusations. They added that in the lawsuit, the woman did not add if she went to law enforcement after the alleged incident happened or not. Her attorney, however, confirmed that the Puig mentioned in the lawsuit if undoubtedly the MLB star. They did not specify the money she's asking for, which, as per TMZ, is more than $50,000.

Why is Puig a free agent now?

Puig started playing for the Dodgers in 2013, staying till 2018. Puig then played for Cleveland for one season and shifted to Cincinnati Reds in 2019. This season, Puig went unsigned and is currently a free agent. This July, he tested positive for COVID-19. Reports added that his diagnosis ended his chance to sign a deal with the Atlanta Braves for this season.

